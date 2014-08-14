Manchester City 2014/2015 Season Preview: Interview with Bleacher Report's Rob Pollard

Vavel predicted position: 1st

Vavel predicted player to look: Stevan Jovetić

Odds to win the league (via Oddschecker): 5-2

Hi Rob. In your opinion, who has been City's best buy of the summer and do you believe holding onto Yaya Touré could be our best piece of business?

Rob: I think Fernando is probably the best buy but in terms of what he’ll bring to the squad there’s a case for Caballero. Joe Hart has had it way too easy for way too long and it really is about time he faced some serious competition from a decent goalkeeper.

Overall, it’s been another hugely successful transfer window for the club and Txiki Begiristain deserves great credit again for the role he’s played. Brian Marwood got some unfair stick when he did that job, and a lot of the good things he did for the club never get a mention, but Txiki’s undoubtedly taken things up a few notches. We’re extremely lucky to have him.

The Yaya one is strange. Obviously, it’s great we’ll have one of the best midfielders in the world to call upon again this season, but if we’d lost him I’m not sure it’d have been a tragedy. He’s 31 and his value was high this summer after the season he had last time out. We’re a better side with him than without him, though. That much is clear.

Did the result and performance in the Community Shield prove that we're currently not ready to begin our title challenge?

Rob: No, not all. It’s a friendly, no one cares about it anymore and we fielded a team with a ridiculous defence. Our very best players were all missing from the starting XI, with the exception of Toure.

Who do you believe will be our player to look next season?

Rob: I have a feeling Fernando is a player City fans are going to love. Manchester is a working-class city and people here value hard work. He certainly looks like he works hard, and he’s full of character, too.

The player to look, though, is *always* David Silva.

Do you agree with Jack Rodwell's comments regarding young English talent?

Rob: Well, all he seemed to say is that young English players should think carefully before joining a squad full of world-class players, so, yeah, I suppose I do. English players, unfortunately, aren’t that good at the moment, and the ones that are, like Sterling, for instance, would cost a small fortune to bring in. It really isn’t City’s responsibility to aid the national side. It’s to ensure we win and the fans are entertained.

Pellegrini has made sure we have two quality players in each position this summer. Will our squad depth change our fortunes in Europe?

Rob: I’d like to think so, although, I think our inability to impact the latter stages in Europe has been more a mentality thing, rather than a squad issue. The Barcelona tie will help our lads because, looking at both games, City could easily have gone through if they’d shown a little less respect and believed in themselves a bit more.

What formation do you think we're likely to use? Will the arrival of Fernando tempt Pellegrini into a 4-5-1 system?

Rob: Fernando gives us that option in big games, particularly in Europe against the very best, but I think Pellegrini will be wanting to stick with last season’s approach.

If City could have signed anyone this summer, who would you have bought?

Rob: Messi, obviously.

And finally, what are your predictions for the top four and where do you think City will finish?

Rob: I think City will win it, although, Chelsea are a very serious and real threat.

Rob Pollard is Bleacher Report's Manchester City correspondent. He also contributes to the New Statesman, Mirror Football and Squawka, and is the editor of Manchester City based football blog Typical City. You can follow Rob on Twitter @RobPollard_