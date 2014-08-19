Marcos Rojo Agrees to join Manchester United while Nani returns to former club Sporting CP

Marcos Rojo will become a Manchester United player and sign a five-year contract subject to a medical, with the Argentina defender’s club postition being finalised on Tuesday night.

United said the deal, which Sporting say is worth £16m, is subject to a medical and personal terms. The Argentine also becomes the first sole signing for Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal as his signings of Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera were just him signing off the transfer targets of predecessor David Moyes.

United were fairly confident in signing Rojo this transfer window and their confidence increased with comments from Rojo himself about United:

“It’s a dream to play at Manchester United and I am very proud of having the chance of working with [Louis] van Gaal,” Rojo told the Argentinian radio station, Continental. “I spoke with Juan Sebastián Verón about Manchester United when we were at Estudiantes. I have always liked English football, and I should adapt to this new playing style easily.”

If his medical goes to plan and personal terms are finalised before Manchester United's clash - Sunderland on the 24th of August, there won't be much surprise if the Argentine makes his debut. Also, with the highly-rated left back Luke Shaw out with a hamstring injury, Rojo has a chance to impress. A centre-back by trade, Rojo has the versatility and physical requirements to play every position on the left side of a defensive formation, including left-back and centre-back in a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-5-2.

Nani has also been confirmed to be leaving United for his former Club Sporting CP on a season-long loan, after being deemed surplus to requirements by Van Gaal.

With first-team football looking guaranteed at Sporting for the winger, United will hope that he can return to his best before seeing out the remainder of his lucrative contract at Old Trafford—finally showing his best once again.

While there are some fans that will be disappointed with seeing Nani leave the club, manager Louis van Gaal now has the license to bring another winger in- per his comments about the situation with wingers at United.:

“At this moment, we have five No.9s and four No.10s—and we don’t have wingers to give us attacking width. Or, I should say, we don't have wingers of the highest level, like (Cristiano) Ronaldo or (Angel) Di Maria or somebody like that.”

With PSG already pulling out of signing the Argentine winger, Di maria has now been given the green light to sign for United but only if they meet the £50m asking price.

In conclusion, Louis Van gaal has executed swift movement in the transfer window, bringing 3 players into the team already and it is now a question of whether Louis Van Gaal will opt to bring in the services of Di Maria and the talented Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. Nonetheless, the signing of Marcos Rojo will please United fans craving for more players at Old Trafford for now, and their defensive back line certainly won't be complaining.