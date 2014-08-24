Manchester City consider late bid for Ángel Di María

According to Duncan Castles of the Sunday Times, Manchester City are considering a late bid for Real Madrid winger Ángel di María.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed this week that the 26-year-old had asked to leave the Santiago Bernabéu with Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United chasing the World Cup semi-finalist. Financial Fair Play considerations have forced the French champions away from a bid, but Louis Van Gaal is prepared to pay Real Madrid's £63.9m asking price as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

(Ángel di María will hold talks with Manchester United next week)

Manchester United will hold talks with di María next week, but Manchester City are believed to have asked the winger to delay a decision on his next club as they attempt to solve the Financial Fair Play implications of such an expensive deal. The Premier League champions were offered Di María for £60m plus £8m in add-ons last week, but will only lodge a bid for the player if they can raise a total of £50m in player sales.

The departures of Javi García and Jack Rodwell have left the blues with £23m to spend in the transfer market as it enters its last week, but Manuel Pellegrini will require another £27m if he is to hijack Manchester United's move for the Argentine.

Álvaro Negredo and Matija Nastasić could be sold to fund a move.