Di Maria joins Manchester United for British transfer record fee

Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria has officially signed a five-year contract deal to join Manchester United, meaning that another transfer saga is out of the way ahead of the deadline next week.

His £59.7million transfer deal to join Louis van Gaal's new team is arguably surprising, especially given the fact that PSG were heavily linked with a formal approach for the Argentine BUT they pulled out of the transfer because his wage demands were reportedly too high.

Also, the United squad need depth and quality in all positions, not just on the wings especially with their new formation of the 352 that manager van Gaal is trialling currently.

Di Maria had this to say about his new side: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester United. United is the only club I would have left Real Madrid for. I'm impressed by the vision and determination everyone has to get this club back up to the top."

van Gaal on his new signing: "Angel is a world-class midfielder, there is no doubting his immense natural talent. His dribbling skills and ability to beat opponents are a joy to look. He's an excellent addition."

Di Maria becomes the club's record signing, as well as the Premier League's biggest transfer fee recorded after Chelsea signed Fernando Torres from Liverpool in 2011, for £50million pounds.

He is a world-class player, who has been proved at the highest level for Real Madrid and Argentina in Liga BBVA and internationally. The question now will be as to where he will play in the formation - because he has electric pace, quick dribbling and has an engine to run for 90 minutes constantly. A very exciting signing for both Manchester United and the Premier League as a whole.

This is a possible line-up that United could use in the upcoming season to help utilise Di Maria's qualities as a winger -