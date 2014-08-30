Manchester City 0 - 1 Stoke City: Hughes has City singing the blues

Stoke City claimed their first three points of the season on Saturday afternoon in an accomplished performance against Premier League champions Manchester City.

On a day when Ángel Di María had marked his Manchester United debut with a distasteful 0-0 draw against newly promoted Burnley, the red side of Manchester were able to attain some amusement from ex-striker Mame Biram Diouf, who scored to stain Manchester City's perfect start to the season.

The Senegalese forward galloped 70 yards to slot under Joe Hart and give the Potters their first away victory at Manchester City since 1980. The 1-0 win also marked Mark Hughes's first triumph over his old club since leaving the Etihad Stadium in December 2009.

Manuel Pellegrini's side were stifled by their visitors' organisation and rigidity in the back four, and looked threatened by the enthusiasm in the Stoke City counter attack. New signings Victor Moses and Mame Biram Diouf looked dangerous in the opening 45 minutes, and the former Hannover striker was unlucky not to win his side a penalty when he was tripped by Aleksandar Kolarov inside the 18-yard-box.

(Victor Moses caused problems for the blues down the flanks - Credit Stoke City Official Facebook)

A lack of intent and imagination characterised a Manchester City midfield that had disposed of Liverpool so comfortably on Monday evening, Yaya Touré's delicate chip against the crossbar marking his side's only real attempt of the first half.

New signing Fernando was forced off with a groin injury just five minutes before the half time whistle, Fernandinho replacing the £12m man.

And it was the Brazilian international who allowed Biram Diouf to race past him to fire Stoke City into the lead on 58 minutes. The striker picked up the ball deep inside his own half, nut-megged Fernandinho with ease and directed a sweet strike towards Joe Hart's near post to give the visitors a deserved lead. Hart, who has been criticised for his negligence of the near post, will have been disappointed not to stop the effort.

(Mame Biram Diouf and Victor Moses celebrate with the travelling fans - Credit Stoke City Official Facebook)

But the Premier League champions, who had scored 15 goals in their last six games against the Potters prior to Saturday's tie, struggled to respond. An impermeable central-midfield couplet of Glenn Whelan and Steven N'Zonzi held back the brilliance of David Silva and Samir Nasri effortlessly, and their solidity provided Mark Hughes's side with a perfect base on which to launch a series of carnivorous counter-attacks.

Diouf could have made it two moments after putting his side in front, but couldn't get his toe to a teasing Peter Odemwingie cross.

The blues had a late penalty appeal turned away by referee Lee Mason, who deemed that Yaya Touré had dived in the area.