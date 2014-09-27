Manchester United 2 - 1 West Ham United Player Ratings

Manchester United and West Ham played out an entertaining end-to-end thriller at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday evening, with Wayne Rooney and Robin Van Persie both scoring before Diafra Sakho put the Hammers back into the game.

De Gea - 7.5/10

The Spaniard had barely anything to do until West Ham’s corner that saw both Enner Valencia and Sakho test the United goal, with the latter getting past the ‘keeper easily from short range. Made a good reactive save from Sakho in the second-half, although the shot was straight at the Spaniard. Will be down-heartened however to concede on his 100th appearance for the club.

Luke Shaw - 7.7/10

Finally getting a start at Old Trafford, the former Southampton man worked well with Di Maria on the ball, but seemed a little too eager to get high up the wing, leaving his teammate more pressure to track back. The England international will be happy the team got all 3 points on his debut.

Marcos Rojo- 7.6/10

As the hosts’ only fit senior central defender, Rojo was pressured with holding the fort at the back with young McNair at his side. Defended well, if not a touch panicky, when West Ham bombarded the United box in the final minutes. The Argentine will feel relieved with their result.

Rafael- 8.4/10 MOTM

Always trying to get United going on the break, the Brazilian assisted Rooney brilliantly for United’s first after a great run down the right. Former United boss Ron Atkinson's man of the match.

Patrick Mcnair - 7.5/10

Making his debut for the Red Devils, the youngster looked calm on the ball, but showed inexperience during West Ham’s corner which saw them grab a goal. He sure will be delighted to get 90 minutes of intense senior football under his belt.

Daley Blind - 7.3/10

Not on the ball too much, the Dutchman didn’t have a great deal of influence on the game with Herrera enjoying much more time in possession beside him. His defensive qualities were helpful in the dying minutes of the game however.

Ander Herrera - 7.5/10

Dispossessed Alex Song to start United’s second, giving the ball immediately to Falcao who subsequently set up van Persie for the goal. Played well in the middle until injury forced him off. Hopefully his injury isn't serious or Van Gaal will be facing a headache over his current injury list.

Angel Di Maria - 7.9/10

Another energetic performance from the Argentine who did well to help create chances, but more times than none saw his efforts come to nothing as the Hammers defenders halted his progress.

Radamel Falcao -7.5

Not a classic display from the loanee signing, who is still trying to get match fitness to an optimum. One great chance form distance was all the striker could muster before being replaced by Darren Fletcher.

Robin Van Persie - 8.1/10

The Dutchman finished brilliantly on his weaker right foot to give United a two-goal lead from a tough angle. Struggled to add further shots to his tally and didn’t give the visitor’s defence a great deal to worry about as the game advanced.

Wayne Rooney - 8.5/10

Looking like a man on a mission, the striker celebrating 10 years at United finished in clinical style to open the scoring. The striker failed to really test Adrian again and went on to blemish his anniversary at Old Trafford by kicking at Downing and see a straight red as a result. A great performance but let his team down by getting sent off, Juan Mata will be grateful for this however as this may put him in front to cover Rooney's Suspension.

Substitutes - N/A

Antonio Valencia -N/A

Replaced the injured Herrera and added strength in a weakened midfield.

Darren Fletcher- N/A

Came on to shore up the midfield and did decently, adding in some defensive work for united.

Tom Thorpe- N/A

Was brought on for Di Maria in the dying minutes of the game, most likely to waste a bit of time in all honesty to hold on to the win. Played a mere minute for United and isn't the dream debut he was hoping for. Nonetheless, well done to him for being called up to the senior side.

Manager rating - Louis Van Gaal - 9/10

The Dutch manager will be pleased to have got all 3 points from their clash with the Hammers, but his lack of defensive transfer activity in the summer transfer window is beginning to expose Manchester United with the debut of U21 captain Paddy Mcnair showing the difference in quality of United's Back line, since the Vidic and Rio era. Thinking needs to be done over potential defensive targets that United can land in January, and fast.