Tottenham v Besiktas Live and UEL Scores 2014

FULL TIME. TOTTENHAM 1-1 BESIKTAS. A LATE DEMBA BA PENALTY CANCELS OUT A HARRY KANE OPENER. THANKS FOR JOINING ME, JOSH SMITH, ON VAVEL TONIGHT! GOODNIGHT.

90' 3 mins added on. Flares lit in the away end,

88' GOAL!!! Ba beats Lloris from the spot. 1-1.

88' PENALTY TO BESIKTAS. Chiriches handles.

86' Ba heads over.

85' Franco's shot is deflected wide. Corner Besiktas.

84' Important touch from Chiriches denies Ba an easy chance.

82' Kerim Frei replaces Tore for the visitors.

80' Into the last 10.

78' Sub for Spurs. Adebayor replaces Soldado.

75' ANOTHER amazing save from Lloris. Demba Ba on the half volley from 6 yards out...Lloris tips it over the bar!

72' Pektemek, who is just on, heads over! Good chance.

71' Tolga produces a wonderful save to deny Kane his second! Almost 2-0.

70' Into the last 20 here.

68' The ref isnt the favourite at the Lane, says no foul on Kane after the England u21 striker was pushed to the ground.

67' Dembele goes down and wants a costless kick but ref waves it away. Mauricio Pochettino is furious with the decision.

65' Subs made. Ozyakup on for Besiktas while Dembele replaces Stambouli for Spurs

64' OOOH! Sahan's overhead kick goes inches wide with Lloris beaten!

63' Lots of pressure coming from Besiktas, Lloris has to punch clear a dangerous cross.

61' Ba's overhead kick goes well wide.

61' Sub: Lennon on for Paulinho

60' Brilliant play from Soldado, he controls, spins and drives before playing it into Nabil Bentaleb who fires wide!

58' Chiriches with his second error in a matter of minutes, his CB compatriot Federico Fazio covers well.

57' WHAT A SAVE!! Lloris with a fantastic save from Sahan. Ba played the winger in but Lloris tips it over the bar!

54' Brilliant approach play from Tottenham results in Townsend firing over from 25 yards.

51' Great burst from Stambouli, the Frenchman plays it wide to Paulinho who has his shot blocked.

50' Fazio booked for jostling with Ba. Corner is cleared.

49' Corner Besiktas.

47' Bentaleb booked for a foul on Hutchinson.

45' Second half begins!

HALF TIME: Tottenham lead through a fantastic run and strike from Harry Kane. Besiktas will feel annoyed to go in behind after having the better of the half. See you in 15!

HALF TIME: TOTTENHAM 1-0 BESIKTAS (KANE 26')

45' One added minute will be played.​

40' Spurs costless kick in dangerous was cleared, recycled back into ball but Soldado cant connect, Besiktas break and Ba has shot blocked!

37' That man again! Kane's shot is parried away by Tolga! Game wide open now.

35' Kane heads over from Davies cross!

33' WHAT A CHANCE! Besiktas somehow still behind as Sahan misses from a few yards out as Lloris stops it with his foot..somehow!

31' Paulinho penalised for a high foot on Kurtulus.

29' Game has calmed down, Spurs will be feeling lucky to be ahead!

26' Kane picks the ball up 25 yards from goal, drives before unleashing a brilliant strike into the far corner. Spurs lead with their first shot!

26' GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 1-0 BESIKTAS.

24' Pochettino screams orders from the touchline. His Tottenham side have looked well below average.

22' Gokhan Tore fires wide after cutting in onto his left side. Know's Davies is booked so drives at him.

21' Sivok's long ball is to far ahead for Ba and Lloris collects.

20' Game gone really flat, needs a goal this one.

16' Tottenham want a costless kick after Kane goes down, ref says play on.

15' All calmed down after the chances for Besiktas, the away side look the better.

12' Sivok heads wide.

11' Chance! Ba hits the woodwork after Tottenham fail to clear a corner.

9' Good pressing from Besiktas as they disposess Tottenham in their own half.

7' Ben Davies booked. Ref seems very card happy!

7' Not a sell out here tonight, but the home fans are doing their best to outsing their Turkish counterparts.

5' Ba clatters into Chiriches and gets booked.

4' Demba Ba trying to cause Tottenham problems early on, game very scrappy.

2' Early exchanges see each side fight for possession, and as I type, an error from Chiriches allows Sahan to fire wide! Chance.

1' KICK OFF!

20:02: Players out to the roar of the crowd! Turks bouncing up and down as we await kick off! I've been here since 1pm preparing and kick off is finally here!

20:00: Players in the tunnel, everyone looks focused. Big game awaits!

19:59: The visiting fans, as expected, are loud!

19:57: 8 mins to kick off!

19:51: Ryan Mason, who is left out tonight, is sitting behind the subs bench.

19:45: Reminder of the teams! THFC- Lloris; Dier, Fazio, Chiriches, Davies; Bentaleb, Stambouli; Townsend, Paulinho, Kane; Soldado // Besiktas- Tolga; Kurtulus, Franco, Sivok, Motta; Hutchinson; Kavlak, Sosa, Sahan, Tore; Ba.

19:24: So since the last meeting, only Aaron Lennon remains, and he starts on the bench for Spurs.

19:23: Bit late! Here's Besiktas's subs - Gonen, Koybasi, Pektemek, Ozyakup, Uysal, Koyunlu, Gulum.

19:13: Spurs are 4231, Besiktas are 4141.

19:11: TEAM NEWS! BESIKTAS TEAM TO FACE TOTTENHAM: Tolga; Kurtulus, Franco, Sivok, Motta; Hutchinson; Kavlak, Sosa, Sahan, Tore; Ba.

19:09: Edgar Davids is at the Lane tonight!

19:07: Tottenham subs - Vorm, Kaboul, Naughton, Dembele, Lamela, Lennon, Adebayor.

19:03: Strong team from the hosts. Awaiting Besiktas.

19:02: TEAM NEWS! TOTTENHAM TEAM TO FACE BESIKTAS: Lloris; Dier, Fazio, Chiriches, Davies; Bentaleb, Stambouli; Townsend, Paulinho, Kane; Soldado

19:00: With team news minutes away, here's some full time scores to take note of so far! Dinamo Moscow 1-0 PSV / Krasnodar 1-1 Everton

18:48: Stay tuned for latest around the other games shortly!

18:35: Expecting team news in the next half hour!

18:20: Reminder of what we said earlier, the last time these sides met, Hossam Ghaly and Dimitar Berbatov scored as Martin Jol's Tottenham beat Jean Tigana's Besiktas 2-0 in the 2006/07 UEFA Cup group stage.

18:16: Prediction's are flying in for this one on Twitter! Jamie says 0-0, Daniel says 3-1 to Spurs and Kuran says 2-1 Spurs!

18:10: Under an hour till team news for tonight! Tottenham - Besiktas live on VAVEL with Josh Smith!

18:00: I will be updating you with goals from the other games in tonight's Europa League from time to time! Dinamo Moscow have beaten PSV 1-0. Lots of games kicking off at 6pm! Keep a look out on VAVEL for reports and live commentaries throughout the night!

17:55: 10 minutes until we go live! I look forward to you all joining me! Remember, @josh_spurs is my twitter handle, give me a tweet and i'll post some replies!

17:44: Everton have just went 1-0 down in Krasnodar.

17:36: Former Argentina defender Mauricio Pochettino took charge of Tottenham in the summer after a successful first season in England at Southampton. A Copa del Rey winner in both of his spells at RCD Espanyol, he also played for PSG and Bordeaux but returned to the Barcelona club for his first coaching role in 2009. BeÅŸiktaÅŸ coach since June 2013, Slaven BiliÄ‡ earned a bronze medal as a defender with Croatia at the 1998 FIFA World Cup finals, and went on to lead his team to UEFA EURO 2008 and UEFA EURO 2012 as a coach. He was in charge at FC Lokomotiv Moskva before moving to Turkey. (UEFA)

17:30: All sides in this group are level on a point apiece, we look at the two men in charge tonight shortly!

17:21: For what its worth, here's my predicted Tottenham starting XI; Lloris; Naughton, Dier, Fazio, Davies; Dembele, Paulinho; Lennon, Kane, Townsend; Soldado.

17:16: Everton are currently in Europa League action in Russia as they take on Krasnodar. It's 0-0 after 17 minutes.

16:57: Who remember's this piece of brilliance from Dimitar Berbatov the last time these two sides met?

16:54: Tottenham will be without Kyle Walker tonight, while Danny Rose is doubtful.

15:32: Early predictions in for this one! Jamie on Twitter think's it'll finish 0-0!

15:18: From that, we can see that both sides enjoy great ball possession. Tottenham had a frustrating trip to Belgrade, with 3 shots, and none on target. Going by those Besiktas stats, its an even greater surprise that they failed to defeat Asteras Tripolis.

15:13: Here's the stat's for each side from their Matchday one opener...

Tottenham / Besiktas

0 Goals scored 1

61 Possession (%) 64

3 Total attempts 12

0 on target 2

2 off target 9

1 blocked 1

1 against woodwork 1

4 Corners 6

0 Offsides 1

2 Yellow cards 1

0 Red Cards 0

14 Fouls committed 14

7 Fouls suffered 17

15:10: From the Tottenham players that played, only Aaron Lennon remains in the Spurs side today.

15:09: Here are the starting line up's last time these two sides met (courtesy of Besiktas: Runje, Serdar*, Mehmet Sedef (Bobô 46), Gökhan Zan, Burak, Baki, Mert Nobre, Ricardinho, Ä°brahim Üzülmez, Fahri (Ä°brahim Akin 66), Ä°brahim Toraman.

Tottenham: Robinson, Chimbonda, Jenas, Berbatov (Defoe 90), Keane, Murphy (Zeigler 79), Ghaly (Lennon* 82), Dawson, Huddlestone, King, Assou-Ekotto.

15:05: Besiktas' European record in England is W2 D0 L. In London it is W1 D0 L1 – they beat Chelsea 2-0 in 2003 but lost 1-0 against Tottenham's rivals Arsenal in this season's Champions League play-offs.

15:04: Tottenham have won ten of their last 13 European home games, losing just one (Benfica) in last season's UEFA Europa League round of 16.

15:02: Hossam Ghaly and Dimitar Berbatov scored as Martin Jol's Tottenham beat Jean Tigana's Besiktas 2-0 in the 2006/07 UEFA Cup group stage – the only previous competitive meeting.

15:00: A few statistics for you all...

13:13: Hello! Early start for me today! Tottenham face Besiktas tonight at 8:05pm and you can follow all the action with me, Josh Smith, here at VAVEL!