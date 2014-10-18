Is Dani Alves the Defender that Manchester United need?

"If you had to identify one problem area at United, what would you say? "

"Their problem? The defense."

If you had said this during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign as Manager with the likes of defensive duo Vidic and Rio and the attacking minded Patrice Evra in the starting eleven, that answer could be heavily debated if not snubbed of as a joke. But not anymore.

The rejuvenated players that Louis Van Gaal and Ed Woodward brought in during the summer transfer window excited many fans, with Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Daley Blind making the headlines. Fantastic work to bring them all to a club with no European competition this season but what of the defensive issues?

They were not followed through enough is the answer, with the somewhat mediocore signing of Marcos Rojo from Sporting Lisbon seeming like a bid to wet the craving for the defensive centre back that the Red Devil fans wanted.

However If anyone out there believes that Manchester United's shopping spree is over after their astronomical summer splurge, think again.

The Red Devils showed how the lure of a club with which has donned some of the world best can also bring some of the world best to the club during the recent transfer window by signing some of the game's brightest talents, but a few lacklustre performances this season prove that investments still need to be made—particularly at the back.

And unsurprisingly, that's where manager Louis van Gaal is focusing his attention, with Barcelona's Dani Alves seemingly top of his wish list.

The Brazilian right-back looked certain to leave the Nou Camp during the summer, and while he just about managed to cling on to the world renowned shirt of Barcelona, it seems 2014/15 will be his curtain call in Catalonia.

According to reports, United have already agreed a deal to bring the 31-year-old to Old Trafford in the summer on a costless transfer, with his contract with Barcelona expiring at the end of the current campaign.

Should Manchester United sign him or not?

Age is starting to catch up with the Brazilian whose once electrifying pace will soon deteriorate, he will be 32 next summer and and a few shaky performances already this season have suggested that the ceremonial boot hang-up isn't too far away, particularly with the talented Martin Montoya waiting in the wings to make Alves' position his own.

Also, the Red Devils have Rafael who, admittedly, is still a work in progress, and the likes of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling who can fill in at right-back, so where does Alves slot in? Rafael just needs to work on his discipline and balance his attacking threat with his defensive contribution in order to maximise his importance his games, something that Dani Alves can do just as well if not better.

However, the one thing that Dani Alves possesses which puts him above the current United defenders is experience, with his performances for club and more importantly country, moulding him into the blueprint that right- backs of the modern generation try to replicate.

At the end of the day, its Louis Van Gaal's decision, but the temptation of bringing him in on a costless transfer and also the defensive cover that he can bring could give him the edge on being called in to sign on the dotted line in January.

But as they say, only time will tell.