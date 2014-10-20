Manchester United 2- 2 West Brom: United Player Ratings

It was a tale of debut goals on Monday Evening for the Red Devils, with Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind both scoring their first goals for United, and West Brom also registering their fair share of goals, as Stéphane Sessègnon and Saido Berahino both found the net. Read on to see how each individual United player fared..

De Gea - 6/10

Even after his heroics versus Everton he could do little about the two goals, such were Sessegnon's and Berahino's finishing ability. Shame the Spaniard couldn't keep a clean sheet.

Phil Jones- 6/10

Had looked solid but got drawn out of his position on 66 minutes, allowing the ice-cold Berahino to race through and make it 2-1. Benefited from him being available to start nonetheless.

Marcos Rojo- 5/10

Paid little attention to Sessegnon until it was too late for the first goal. Was worried by Berahino's movement after that, but was proactive in winning the ball back and looked to nick interceptions. Impressive after a shaky start. Picked up necessary late booking.

Rafael-5/10

One particularly good tackle in the first half but offered little attacking verve, and played a couple of sloppy passes. Got in behind at 1-1 but his low cross evaded his team-mates, but did improve afterwards and offered more danger as the match wore on.

Luke Shaw-6/10

Beaten to the ball for West Brom's opener, with Wisdom racing in to exploit the space in behind and cross for Sessegnon. Little else came down his side after that, allowing him space to get forward, but little impact in truth.

Daley Blind- 7.5/10

Has been a good shield for United at times but here, like at Leicester, was simply overrun by enthusiastic hosts early on. Great on the ball and made a couple of timely tackles to deny breaks, and netted his side's second with a sliderule shot.

Ángel di María - 8/10

Quiet start but put a fine ball in to Van Persie as United looked to reply to early set-back. Smart shot on the turn but Myhill telegraphed it, as with subsequent efforts. Got little joy down the left all in all but his assist to Fellaini seemed to be a game changer. Subbed for Young with 15 mins left.

Adnan Januzaj - 6/10

Wasted good crossing chance inside area after weighing up his options and pulled out of a 50-50 in the first half. Did not really beat his man all night, often coming inside to find a team-mate. A wasted chance to impress his new manager after being given his first start of the season? Possibly.

Ander Herrera - 5/10

Sloppy very early on, not letting his team clear their lines and was wayward with two attempted through-balls as the half wore on. Subbed at half-time on a poor night. Being injured certainly didn't help.

Robin van Persie - 6/10

Should have done better after good run to latch on to a Di Maria pass after Sessegnon's opener. Could have picked out Mata with low cross, danced costless in area but hit shot straight at Myhill. Did not improve after the break, which is particularly bad considering United were at their most dangerous. Headed an effort well off target. Looked better when Falcao came on, duly rattling the post.

Juan Mata 6/10

Toiled to find space but often went missing in it. Poor costless kick over the bar from edge of the area and offered little else. Subbed for Falcao with18 minutes to go. Seems to go missing in the fast-paced games which is worrying.

Substitutions

Marouane Fellaini - 7/10

Immediate impact off the bench, taking down a high ball, shifting it on to his right and hammering it into the roof of the net. Nearly got on the end of some crosses shortly after as he chased a quickfire double.

Ashley Young - 6/10

Replaced Di Maria but made little impact other than with set-piece delivery.

Radamel Falcao -6/10

On for Mata and quickly helped fashion a chance for Van Persie thanks to his mere presence. Showed some great feet late on before getting lumped - no foul given.

Manager Rating- Louis Van Gaal- 6/10

His side still lack defensive organisation – questions must be asked of van Gaal over the basic organisational errors but more importantly defensive signings MUST be getting finalised if Manchester United want to acheive their target of re-entering the Champions League let alone charge for the title.