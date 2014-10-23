Costless Agent Victor Valdes set to train with Manchester United

Valdes had looked primed to join United's Premier League rivals Liverpool on a costless transfer just two weeks ago, but that deal has fallen through and he will now continue rehabilitation on a long-term knee injury with the Red Devils.

Manchester United confirmed the reports by on their official website:

"Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has offered the 32-year-old former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes a chance to complete his rehabilitation from a knee injury and to work his way back to fitness with the club"

That means a man with six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns to his name is still available for costless, with United now poised to take advantage after confirming that their medical team will supervise the final stages of his bid to regain full fitness.The 32-year-old is quite surprisingly still searching for a new club after deciding the time was right to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, with a knee injury suffered in March ultimately scuppering his plans to pursue a lucrative move to Monaco.

Proving fitness holds key to any deal?

Van Gaal has handed Valdes a chance to impress in training because he wants genuine competition for places in between the sticks, despite the hugely impressive start to the season from current number one David de Gea.

The young Spaniard has blossomed at Old Trafford over the last 18 months, but Van Gaal is conscious that he needs to kept in check by a quality alternative and isn't sure Anders Lindegaard fits the bill.

Valdes will have to prove his fitness before any transfer could be sanctioned by United medical chiefs, but there's a very strong possibility that if he shows encouraging signs over the next two months, he could be the first player signed by Van Gaal when the January window opens. If Manchester United need Valdes is open to debate however, as Lindegaard and De Gea himself will feel threatened with someone of such valuable experience joining the club. A positive comes with it however as De Gea will feel that he needs to keep his elite performances on a consistent level, in order not to lose his position to his fellow Spaniard.

Valdes Snubbing Liverpool Rumours?

Van Gaal allowing the 20-cap international to train with United probably puts an end to Liverpool's chances of adding a proven world-class goalkeeper to their ranks, despite months of negotiations with the Catalan star's representatives.

Valdes ultimately rejected the chance to go on trial with Liverpool, but has clearly decided he's running out of options and the lure of a potential reunion with Van Gaal justifies the same kind of agreement with United.

Reds boss Brendan Rodgers still wants a stopper to rival Simon Mignolet, but thanks to a tactical move from United he'll be forced to look elsewhere.