Manchester United 1 -1 Chelsea: United Player Ratings

The captain smashed the ball home in the 94th minute, just after Branislav Ivanovic had given away a costless kick and been sent off for his second bookable offence. Angel Di Maria’s effort allowed Marouane Fellaini a shot, which Thibaut Courtois saved only for van Persie to drill emphatically home. Here our Manchester United's player ratings for their tense encounter with Chelsea FC.

David de Gea 7/10

Made several excellent saves from Drogba, Willian and Hazard but could do nothing about the Ivorian's powerful first-half header. Unlucky not to keep a clean sheet however, but both goalkeepers in truth were unlucky to concede a goal.



Marcos Rojo 6/10

Never looked anything other than the weak link in United's defence, shanking a clearance straight to Oscar early on and proceeding in the same vein. Van Gaal's compact defensive system saved him worse embarrassment.



Chris Smalling 7/10

Rose to the challenge admirably but found Drogba's physicality a problem all afternoon, and Rojo's numerous mistakes hardly helped his cause. Was the best defender for United on this encounter and his teammate Rojo has a lot to learn if he wants to prove himself to his manager and fans.



Rafael da Silva 5/10

A little too enthusiastic early on, receiving a yellow card in the 12th minute for a cynical tug on Hazard, but grew into the game and always carried an attacking threat. Attempted to mark Drogba at a set-piece, but he never stood a chance. An average game for United's longest serving player in the starting XI.



Luke Shaw 6/10

Worried Ivanovic with one blistering overlapping run but didn't trouble the Serb often enough, instead doing much of his best work pinned inside his own half. Linked up well with Di Maria however and was spraying passes short and long, all over to his team-mates. Gave Mourinho something to think over.



Daley Blind 6.5/10

Looked vulnerable when pressed by Chelsea's attackers and gave the ball away several times in dangerous areas, but was not directly responsible for Drogba's goal.



Marouane Fellaini 7/10

It's hard to recall a better performance in his short and troubled United career. Snuffed Fabregas out from open play superbly and his physical presence alone helped the hosts compete on equal terms in a heated midfield battle.



Adnan Januzaj 5.5/10

Buzzed around the final third and worried Ivanovic and Filipe over the course of the afternoon without managing to test Courtois.



Angel di Maria 6.5/10

Passed a late fitness test to be included and despite his best efforts, you could tell. Gained little joy against Filipe and while his set-piece deliveries were dangerous, United didn't have the height in the box to take advantage until late on.



Juan Mata 5.5/10

Started the match with a point to prove against his former club and found Di Maria with an excellent pass in the penalty area early on, but that was the best of his contribution. Still not an easy fit in Van Gaal's team.



Robin van Persie 7/10

Looked close to his best in the first half, twice forcing good saves from Courtois with a shot from a tight angle and a brilliantly improvised back-header. Faded in the second, but still had enough left in the tank to hammer in the equaliser with seconds left. Did what a Captain is meant to do and had a decisive impact on the result.

Substitutes

James Wilson 5/10

The young Englishman was unable to get a foothold in the game as he was introduced late on, and failed to get any decisive touches of the ball.

Manager Rating- Louis Van Gaal- 8/10

Did well in proving to critics that Manchester United can still compete with the best, considering their reoccuring injurys and their lack of quality in the defensive department. The Buildup between him and Jose Mourinho was almost reminicent of a heavywight bout, with both heavyweights unable to land the killer blow in their anticipated match up with their two teams. A good result for the Red Devils in fairness and its upwards and onwards from this moment on, as united continue to battle on for Champions League qualification and quite possibly the title.