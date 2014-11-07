Liverpool - Chelsea: Pre-match comments

Saturday's lunchtime kick-off will bring to an end a busy schedule of seven games in 22 days, sandwiched between two breaks for international football, and Chelsea's trip to Liverpool comes just a couple of days after the squad returned from midweek European action in Slovenia.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the match, Blues boss Jose Mourinho first discussed the breaking news that Diego Costa had not been called up to the Spanish squad for their forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifier against Belarus and friendly with Germany.

‘I’m pleased but I want to make it clear I did nothing for that to happen,’ the manager said. ‘As you could see he was protected on Wednesday but because the result was not good I couldn’t protect him and I had to play him for 45 minutes.

‘As a consequence of the work we are doing with him we think he is ready to start the match tomorrow. In the 15 days after he can rest and work properly. It’s fantastic news for us and I obviously thank the Spanish Football Federation for the decision they made, but I want to make it clear I did nothing for that to happen.

‘After the match the plan is for Diego to have a period of complete rest - no training, no treatment – and just let him rest for a few days. After that he will continue the specific work he is doing without having a match to play.

‘It’s very good news for him, for us and for the national team, because normally now he has to go in the right direction and it’s good for the Spanish Federation to have a good Diego and not a so-so Diego.’

Mourinho had more positive news to report, announcing he has a full squad to choose from. Cesar Azpilicueta is back from serving his suspension while both John Mikel Obi and Loic Remy are fit again after knee and groin injuries respectively.

It was clear Chelsea's memorable triumph at Anfield in April was fresh in the mind of many journalists. Mourinho explained it was decisive in handing the title to Manchester City but when asked if it would provide extra motivation for the side managed by Brendan Rodgers this time around the boss disagreed.

‘They have enough motivation from this season. They don’t need to go to last season and especially not for the bad memories. If I was in their position I would go back to last season for the good memories – for the victories they had and the good things they did – but it’s up to them.

‘We did what we had to do – go there and not participate in the situation some people wanted to participate in. We went there and gave everything. We were the pros. In football I was always taught to play seriously, to always try to do the best for your team and to not care about the consequences of that. We were professionals – just that.’

Liverpool are currently seventh in the league table, with 14 points from their 10 games so far, something the manager puts down to the strength of the Premier League and the difficult pre-seasons encountered by all clubs as a result of the World Cup.

He also complemented the investments they made in a summer in which they sold Luis Suarez to Barcelona, ensuring tomorrow’s game will be a tricky one. Mourinho’s desire is clear.

'Our intention is to win,’ he stressed. ‘When we have the ball we want to try to score goals and when Liverpool have the ball we have to try to stop them scoring goals. This is the ABC of football. I’ve done this since I became a coach, and I’m going to do this until my last day.

‘They are fighting for the title the same as we are. Of course one is a few points in front but I think they are in the title race.

‘I think my players are ready for it, at least mentally ready if not physically where they can have a little problem now and again, but the best way to do it is to think match after match and not about the difficulties.

‘It doesn’t matter if we are or are not in a disadvantaged position. What matters is we have to play there tomorrow at 12.45pm and we have to be ready for it.

‘What inspires us to win is our job. Every game you have to think about winning. This is the essence of football.’