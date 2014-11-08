Juan Mata :"It was probably one of my most important goals"

Juan Mata says his winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday was “one of the most important” in a Reds shirt.

Mata entered the fray midway through the second half and made an almost instant impact as he drilled home the game’s crucial goal on 67 minutes and the Spaniard says that goal was a vital one in his United career.

"It was probably one of my most important goals," he told MUTV. "It was a very difficult game. We needed the three points and I am very happy because we got them and that is exactly what the supporters deserve. It has been a difficult season but this helps."

United needed a spark and van Gaal's inspired substitution provided it through Mata's introduction. "When you come off the bench you try to change the game and that what was in my mind when I was warming up. Luckily I managed to do that," he continued.

"It was a frustrating game. We had the possession but we didn't create too much and they had a big chance in the first half, but we're happy because we got three points."

Mata praised the makeshift defence that kept a first clean sheet since the win over Queens Park Rangers earlier in the season and he says the international break will give some of the injured players a chance to return against Arsenal in two weeks' time.

"If you keep your goal costless of shots it is going to be easier to win and we played well defensively," he said. "Hopefully the international break will give us a chance to get some defenders back. It is hard if you don't win before international week, but we did and we can now rest and focus on the Arsenal game."