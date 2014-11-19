Bony extends contract with Swansea

The Ivorian striker has signed a new one-year contract extension, meaning that he is tied to Swansea until the summer of 2018, therefore quashing any rumours over his future at the club.

He joined from Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem back last year, and scored 25 goals in his first season in England! He's got 4 to his name so far in this campaign, and is just one away from becoming Swansea's record goalscorer in the Barclays Premier League.

Manager Garry Monk is delighted that the 25-year-old forward has committed his future to the club on an even further basis, saying:

"It's great news for the club, I've spoken a lot about what Bony has brought to the club not just on the pitch but off it as well. These types of players are ones that we do our best to keep at the club for a long time.

"But it's also important that we see commitment from that player towards the club, his team-mates and the fans. When we talk about the future and progressing it can't be just talk.

Bony has bought into the direction the club wants to take; he is a big player for us so to tie down his future is fantastic news for everyone connected with the club."

Swansea supporters and Bony's team-mates will be very pleased to hear about this, especially given how important he is to the team. He has settled into the side perfectly, and scores goals out of nothing - just what a team needs. The likes of Liverpool though will feel that they have missed out on a top target, one who now has Premier League pedigree and is proven at the highest level, something they should have tried to rectify back in the summer.