Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund: Combined XI

Tomorrow, Borussia Dortmund face Arsenal and the Germans visit London knowing they have qualified from the group. Arsenal know a point will secure qualification for them, but Arsenal haven't won in all competitions since November 1st. Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are two evenly matched teams, but what would their combined XI look like?

This combined XI is based on the best players in both squads, not necessarily the best XI of the teams who will play tomorrow.

Goalkeeper: Roman Weidenfeller

Tough call between him and Szczesny but the German would get the nod for his sensible decision making and discipline.

Left-back: Lukasz Piszczek

Hate to leave Gibbs out, but the big Pole is a stonewall of a defender. Strong and intelligent, Piszczek is a real natural ball winner.

Centre-back: Laurent Koscielny

No doubt Koscielny gets the nod, as he should for every XI in the world. He is that good. He's been immense for Arsenal as well as France since his arrival at the Emirates.

Centre-back: Mats Hummels

Hummels gets the nod over compatriot Mertesacker for his mobility and athleticism. As much as fans love the BFG, he suffers from an extreme lack of pace and mobility so for that reason Hummels has been chosen over him.

Right-back: Mathieu Debuchy

Although he is currently injured choosing, Debuchy is probably the easiest choice of the defence. He has more than replaced Sagna and he would surely get the nod at right-back.

Left midfield: Marco Reus

No doubt about the wing positions, as the two sides possess two of the best wingers in the world in Reus and Sanchez. The German flyer is an absolute class player and the Gunners are rather lucky that he is injured for tomorrow's game.

Right midfield: Alexis Sanchez

The same goes with the club's very own flying Chilean winger. With Alexis, Wenger's men have a real constant threat going forward and he was in amazing form before the international break, something all Arsenal fans hope he can recapture.

Centre midfield: Aaron Ramsey

Central midfield is a difficult choice to make but Ramsey was amazing last season and although his form this season hasn't been as good it is difficult to forget his 2013-14 campaign.

Centre midfield: Mesut Özil

Özil is injured at the moment, but is world class in the centre of the park and there is no better number 10 player between the two sides.

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The pacy Gabonnesse attacker is a real threat going forward and will look to run at the backline at every chance. He is good in the air as well and knows how to find the goal.

Forward: Danny Welbeck

With Welbeck, Arsenal have their very own pacy player up front and another who likes to drive at the backline. Welbeck looks to stretch sides with his movement and he will be big for the home side tomorrow. Also, Welbeck is in terrific Champions League form.