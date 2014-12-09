Liverpool 1-1 Basel: 10-man Reds bow out of Champions League despite late Gerrard costless-kick

Liverpool disappointingly crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Swiss side FC Basel on Tuesday night.

The Reds, who knew going into the match that only a win would take them through, fell behind early to a Fabian Frei strike and struggled to recover. A trademark Steven Gerrard costless kick in the 81st minute had given them hope, after substitute Lazar Markovic saw red on the hour mark, but ultimately a lack of clinicality ensured that Brendan Rodgers' side will compete in the Europa League last 32 stage in 2015.

A spirited, passionate rendition of the iconic "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the home supporters just before kick off made it feel as if it was going to be another one of those famous European nights for the Merseyside club, who lifted Europe's most presitigious award 10 years ago. And it was The Reds who started the brighter, with skipper Gerrard testing Basel shot stopper Tomaas Vaclik early on. The high-tempo beginning beared resemblance to a familiar Liverpool, the side that last season played such costless-flowing football that earned them qualification to the Champions League in the first place, but it didn't last long.

The end-to-end nature of the opening 20 minutes suited the hosts, with full backs Glen Johnson and Jose Enrique bombing up the wings at every available opportunity. However, it seemed as if these frequent raids forward could well be punished, with Shkelzen Gashi shooting over after finding himself costless on the left hand side. That was the first sign of a defensive lapse, and just a few minutes later, Basel made one of their forays forward count.

Fabian Frei picked up a Mignolet throw on the left hand side and exchanged a quick one-two with Luca Zuffi on the edge of the box, before firing home with his left foot into Mignolet's bottom right hand corner from 25 yards out. A brilliant goal, and on the balance of play, probably deserved.

Frei celebrates his opener

It was nearly two for Paulo Sousa's side just four minutes later. Derlis Gonzalez burst through the defensive line with ease, but Jose Enrique got back just in time to force the ball behind for a corner. And after that, Basel continued to apply pressure. A half-cleared corner found it's way to captain Marco Streller, who volleyed wide from six yards out when he should have done better. The tide was firmly in Basel's favour, and by the time the interval had arrived, the shell-shocked Reds trudged off the field knowing that there was a lot of work to be done for them to go through.

Changes were needed, and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers responded at the break by introducing the pacey duo of Markovic and Alberto Moreno in place of Rickie Lambert and Enrique respectively. The former, who has yet to live up to his £20 million price tag, was impressive from the off, combining well down the right hand side with Johnson, and creating a sense of hope and optimism around the ground. The intensity levels were upped by the Redmen until the 60th minute, when all hell broke lose.

Substitute Markovic was sent off, after swinging an arm towards the face of Behrang Safari, who was in pursuit of the Serbian winger attempting a mazy dribbling run. Safari threw himself to the ground and as a result, the immaturity of Markovic earned him a debatable red card, and left his team with even more of a mountain to climb.

Liverpool, to their credit, responded well. A rasping Martin Skrtel drive came ever so close to levelling the tie, but narrowly whistled wide of Vaclik's post and in the 72nd minute, it took some great awareness and positioning from the goalkeeper to beat Gerrard to a Raheem Sterling through ball and preserve his side's advantage. The signs were there, but a moment of magic appeared necessary.

In the 81st minute, that moment came. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, as captain, leader and legend Steven Gerrard rifled home a wonderful costless kick off the inside of the post to give his side a fighting chance. A magnificent 100th Anfield goal, and possibly a catalyst for European progression.

Chances came and went in the final nine minutes. A whirlwind of emotion, passion and sheer guts sought an equaliser, but nothing came of the chances. Basel should well have sealed the victory with chances for Gonzalez and Breel Embolo, while Liverpool's efforts came through Jordan Henderson and Sterling.

Ultimately, when the referee sounded the full time whistle - the hosts had not done enough. The demoralising acknowledgement of elimination finally hit home. Basel fans celebrated, knowing that they had progressed to the Last 16. The night ended as it had began, though. A rousing, defiant "You'll Never Walk Alone" rung out from the four corners of Anfield, for the last time in the Champions League this season. Liverpool will now join the Europa League Last 32 stages, learning their opponent on December 15th.