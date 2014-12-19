Queens Park Rangers - West Bromwich Albion: Crossroads for two struggling sides

Even at such an early stage of the Premier League season, this feels like a big game. Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion are both struggling, and as the latter prepare to visit Loftus Road on Saturday, a 'six-pointer' such as this offers a valuable three points for either side.

It is undeniable that the only reason QPR are even anywhere still near survival is due to their form at Loftus Road, and with three Christmas home fixtures ahead - against West Brom, Crystal Palace and Swansea - Redknapp's side surely must be targeting another nine points as 2014 comes to a close. In-form striker Charlie Austin may be vital in achieving this - and after scoring six goals in his last eight games, you would not bet against it.

No points in eight away league fixtures is the worst record of all the teams in the Football League, and it is no surprise to see them languishing inside the relegation zone, after collecting just 14 points from 16 games. A 3-1 loss at Everton on Monday night did not help, and Redknapp knows that Saturday's game against West Brom could be a fantastic opportunity to pick up a much-needed three points.

For Alan Irvine's West Brom the pressure has mounted over the last couple of months, after a dreadful run of results. A 1-0 win against Aston Villa last weekend - and a draw against Hull City the week before - has given the fans something to cheer again, but the Baggies are struggling to score goals, having only found the net three times in their last seven fixtures.

The lack of goals is causing a problem, despite West Brom being hard to break down, conceding only 20 goals this season - and that largely thanks to goalkeeper Ben Foster. The Baggies are, for the moment, outside the relegation zone with 17 points, but a win for QPR on Saturday afternoon could see the side's draw level, and the pressure build on Irvine. Heading towards the halfway point in the season, West Brom could do with some away points on the board - and quickly at that.

The home side will be without on-loan right-back Mauricio Isla who has returned to Chile for "personal resasons', but Redknapp will be delighted to welcome back Rangers' top scorer Charlie Austin after serving his suspension.

For the Baggies, Chris Brunt has returned to training after suffering a hamstring problem, and there could be good news in the return of Victor Anichebe after being sidelined with a groin injury. Defender Jonas Olsson and striker Georgios Samaras are, however, confirmed as sidelined.