What's going wrong for Everton?

Everton’s European endeavours already look to be diminished, with the Toffees unusually placed in the bottom half of the table below the likes of arch-rivals, Liverpool. Although it may just be a sign of the feared second season syndrome, Martinez’s men have been playing way below the usual standard that is produced by the rightly named ‘School of Science’. But why?

The leading issue for Everton is undoubtedly the injuries. Spells out for pivotal players such as the dynamic Kevin Mirallas and the reliable James McCarthy are to name a couple that were added to the growing list. Romelu Lukaku, the record £28 million signing had a recurring toe injury that meant he had to have 3 numbing injections each day in order to play. However, they should be able to adapt to this. Everton are versatile, as shown on a couple of occasions this season. Gareth Barry has played center back and the 2 fullbacks, Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman have played as wingers. But is this always a practical solution?

The introduction of Samuel Eto’o was a huge shock to Evertonians; The 19 time major trophy winning striker has not only been a success on the pitch, but off, coaching the young Lukaku and keeping morale high at Finch Farm. With Lukaku almost having to play with his price tag, the Cameroonian is forced to play in a deeper, false 9 position, which so far, has suited him. However, with this position occupied, cult hero Steven Naismith and rising star Ross Barkley are forced to play out of position. Barkley demonstrated he is capable of playing in Everton’s double pivot, as he was partnered with Mohammed Besic in their 3-1 victory over QPR. But yet again there is a problem. Gareth Barry and James McCarthy are keeping him out of that position too. So where do you play him? The only option is out wide, similarly with Steven Naismith, and it’s hard to drop them with the form they’re in. Out of position players is another issue for Martinez, and the same formation isn’t helping that.

Martinez’s philosophies are obvious; Keep possession and pass fluently. Maintain a solid shape and cover those overlapping. The 4-2-3-1 formation suits this down to the ground. 2 center backs commanding play, with 2 extremely attacking fullbacks, ready to overlap and supply crosses into the big man up front. With such attacking defenders, holes are inevitably left, and that’s where the double pivot comes in. When one fullback pushes up, either Barry or McCarthy drop back into the gap, whilst the other stays in front of the defence giving extra cover. The 2 inside wingers can then cut inside, leaving a space for the fullbacks to exploit. This gives them the option to go for the shot, play it to the false 9 or lay it back for the overlapping player to deliver a cross. It all seems to work a little too well… it’s all a bit predictable. Predictability; another headache for Everton. Despite the tactics not going to plan, there’s no sign that the man at the reigns will change it soon. The Spaniard believes that the current style of play had them qualify for the Europa league, so it can be successful again, which means no formation changes, and no change in philosophies.

Everton’s ageing, injury ridden squad is looking tired, and Martinez’s tactics aren’t helping. It’s been a poor Christmas for Everton, and upcoming fixtures include two title contenders in Manchester City and current leaders Chelsea, and rivals Liverpool. Times are bleak on the Blue half of Merseyside.