As It Happened: Manchester United 3-0 Cambridge United Live Result and FA Cup Scores 2015

22:00. Thank you for joining us at VAVEL today for this FA Cup Fourth Round replay, this is Kane Brooker signing out.

CONFIRMED: Manchester United will now travel to Deepdale in the FA Cup Fifth Round. They will face Preston North End on Monday 16th February, with the match aired on BBC1.

First half goals from Juan Mata and Marcos Rojo - his first in United colours - were cemented by substitute James Wilson's second half-strike, sending League Two minnows Cambridge United crashing out of the prestigious tournament.

FULL-TIME: Manchester United 3-0 Cambridge United

90': The referee has indicated a minimum of 3 added minutes.

SUB: Ian Miller replaces Michael Nelson with Cambridge's third and final substitution.

85': Ashley Young's electrifying effort is well blocked by the Cambridge defence, before another curling shot from Wayne Rooney is collected by the keeper.

83': Ashley Young is now making his 100th appearance for the Red Devils.

82': Ryan Donaldson launches an attack for Cambridge, but Daley Blind makes a well-timed, crucial interception and the visitors approach the penalty box.

SUB: Ashley Young replaces Marcos Rojo, having scored his first goal for the club in the first half.

81': Wayne Rooney's curling effort falls just wide of the mark, with a little too much dip sendinng his attempt off target.

79': Marcos Rojo comes close to a second, but sees his effort cleared for corner. Meanwhile, Ashley Young prepares to come on following his retun from injury.

GOAL! Goal number three for the Red Devils, as James Wilson beats Chris Dunn in the 73rd minute. 3-0 to Manchester United.

FA Cup Full-Time Results: Fulham 1-3 Sunderland; Sheffield United 1-3 Preston North End

The victor of tonight's match are now confirmed to travel to Deepdale to face League One outfit Preston North End in the FA Cup Fifth Round. The game is to be played on Monday 16th Feburary and will be aired on BBC1.

SUB: Ander Herrera replaces Angel Di Maria for Louis van Gaal's men.

68': James Wilson does well to knock the ball through to Angel Di Maria, who watches his effort parried over the bar well. The resulting corner finds Marouane Fellaini, who earns yet another corner. However, Chris Dunn is able to calmly collect the loose ball.

67': Handball is given against Angel Di Maria, despite clearly hitting his chest.

66': Sullay Kaikai's first chance for the visitors travels well high and wide of the mark. Robin van Persie heads down the tunnel early, but doesn't seem to be limping or in the presence of a physiotherapist.

SUB: Robin van Persie is indeed replaced by James Wilson

65': James Wilson is preparing to come on for Manchester United, and may replace Robin van Persie after a frustrating performance.

64': Angel Di Maria plays a brilliant ball through to Robin van Persie, who can only find the arms of the Cambridge goalkeeper with a soft volley from inside the box at an awkward angle.

62': The visitors earn a corner but fail to make use of the chance. Ryan Donaldson's cross flutters out of play, but earns another set-piece. Marcos Rojo is able to coolly head the ball away.

SUB: Sullay Kaikai replaces Robbie Simpson with Cambridge's second change.

Photo: Daley Blind gets up to win a header for Manchester United. Van Gaal's side remain 2-0 up at Old Trafford.

And an update from Craven Cottage, as Sunderland overturn the deficit to take a 2-1 lead. Ricardo Alvarez slots home to take the lead for the Black Cats.

53': Wayne Rooney unleashes a striking volley and almost catches the goalkeeper out, and fumbling the ball, Robin van Persie is unlucky to not reach the rebounded effort. A third goal looks inevitable.

Another update in the FA Cup, and a third goal for Preston North End! The fifth round tie looks set. Three goals in ten minutes with Paul Gallagher completing his brace from the penalty spot.

50': Gearoid Morrissey makes his debut for Cambridge at Old Trafford, as Robin van Persie comes close and wins a corner. Tom Elliott is able to head the set-piece clear with Marouane Fellaini creeping behind.

SUB: Gearoid Morrissey replaces Luke Chadwick for Cambridge United

A few moments of madness at Bramall Lane. Preston North End score two goals in six minutes to come from behind, and now as it stands Manchester United will make the trip to Deepdale on Monday 16th February.

KICK-OFF! Cambridge United kick off the second-half, with Manchester United leading 2-0.

20:52. We will be back in time for the second-half to resume VAVEL's live coverage of the FA Cup Fourth Round replay.

HALF-TIME: Manchester United 2-0 Cambridge United. Goals from Juan Mata and Marcos Rojo give Louis van Gaal a comfortable lead at half-time.

45': Party tricks from Robin van Persie see him cause a considerable danger in the box, but the visitors are able to clear the ball in time, which will look to end the half.

45': The referee has indicated a minimum of 2 added minutes.

Photo: Marcos Rojo seals Manchester United's second goal of the evening after 32 minutes.

42': The visitors earn a corner, but Jonny Evans is able to get high and comfortably head away. Angel Di Maria breaks on the counter and finds Wayne Rooney, but with the Cambridge defence panicking, Rooney knocks a volley way wide of the mark. A dismal attempt from the forward.

40': Ryan Donaldson's effort creeps wide, as he beats his defender but knocks his shot inches wide of the post as David De Gea watches on.

36': Cameron McGeehan wins a free-kick after a boisterous challenge from Marouane Fellaini, but Chris Smalling wins the header and the chance is subsquently cleared.

34': Marouane Fellaini collects Wayne Rooney's lofted ball, but the Belgian is pulled back for offside as he unleashes a dynamic volley from outside the box. Van Gaal's side have certainly settled onto the ball now and look dominant.

GOAL! Rojo - Nil? Marcos Rojo scores his first goal for Manchester United after Fellaini found Robin van Persie, who assisting Rojo for the header. 32 minutes played, 2-0.

28': Juan Mata comes close to a second, with his intial effort saved by the Cambridge keeper. Patrick McNair is unable to finish the rebound, as the Red Devils look to have found their stride in the game.

GOAL! Juan - Nil! Juan Mata gives Manchester United the lead in the 25th minute. The hosts lead 1-0.

21': A poor attempt from Angel Di Maria goes over the bar from a header. Depsite having a considerable amount of possession, the hosts are struggling to put their chances to use.

An update from Bramall Lane, Jamie King puts Sheffield United in front shortly before the break. As it stands, the winner of today's time will head to Sheffield in the fifth round.

18': Angel Di Maria is down, and the accidental challenge causes the Argentinian to slip. The injury looks like it could be a bad one, although he slowly begins to get up.

18': "Luke Chadwick 1, Gerrard 0" currently being sung by the Stretford End.

15': Cameron McGeehan is well aware of the danger poised by Wayne Rooney, and he shuts the captain down before he can unleash his effort from 12 yards. On-point defending from the on-loan Norwich City youngster.

10': Ryan Donaldson's free-kick is no problem for David De Gea, who calmly collects the long-distance effort from 35 yards. He'll be happy to take similar efforts all night long.

8': However, not much to bring from Old Trafford, as the two sides keep possession in the middle. The Reds seem to prefer launching their attacks down the left wing though.

An update from Craven Cottage, and Fulham have taken the lead against Sunderland. Hugo Rodallega handed the hosts a 28th minute lead, with former United midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe featuring for the Lilywhites. Sunderland also feature former Reds John O'Shea and Wes Brown.

An update from the Championship, and Manchester United midfielder Ben Pearson is lining up for Barnsley this evening on loan. His side lead 1-0 over Oldham after 25 minutes.

5': Five minutes in and Manchester United looked to have settled on the ball better. They have shown signs of their danger, and are putting pressure on the Cambridge defence.

1': An unbelievable start for Cambridge, who clip the post after just 56 seconds following two defensive mishaps. Tom Elliott may live to rue the early opportunity.

1': We have kick-off! The Red Devils commence proceedings with Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie.

20:03. The two teams emerge from the tunnel, better late than never. We will also have goal updates from the other two FA Cup clashes, as Fulham take on Sunderland and Sheffield United host Preston North End.

19:51. Manchester United's line-up has cost a combined fee of £233.6 million. Cambridge United's? Not a penny. 10 free agents and a loan. Credit where credit is due for getting this far with such a limited budget.

Photo: Manchester United have also been pictured training, following the delay to kick-off.

19:28. We take that back! Cambridge United confirm tonight's kick-off has been delayed and the match will begin at 8:05pm. Traffic problems mean over 30 coaches full of Cambridge supporters are yet to arrive at the ground.

19:25. Twenty minutes until kick-off Manchester United - Cambridge United!

19:12. A reminder the winners of tonight's game will face either Sheffield United or Preston (who also meet at 19:45 GMT) in the fifth round.

19:08. Today's visitors are prepped and getting ready. Richard Money certainly isn't holding back this season, and his side are already out on the pitch warming up. The players will be loving every moment of the experience.

19:05. @ManUtd: "Welcome back to the Theatre of Dreams, Luke Chadwick. The ex-United player is in Cambridge's starting XI tonight. #mufclive"

19:00. 45 minutes remaining until Manchester United - Cambridge United kick-off!

Photo: David De Gea and Marcos Rojo arrive at the Theatre of Dreams, with both starting for the Red Devils this evening.

18:55. And the Cambridge United team is in. Although their graphics may not compare to that of the Red Devils, their squad might looking back at the previous goalless draw.

Cambridge United Line-Up: Dunn, Tait, Taylor, Coulson, Donaldson, Champion, Elliott, Simpson, Nelson, McGeehan, Chadwick

Cambridge United Subs: Miller, Norris, Gaffney, Morrissey, Bau, Taylor, Kaikai

18:52. While we await the Cambridge United team news, what are your predictions for the game. Personally expecting a 4-0 win for Manchester United. With goals in each half, Radamel Falcao and Wayne Rooney to score. However, I may have tested myself today with a small bet on Ryan Donaldson to score for Cambridge. You never know!

18:45. The teams are in... for one side!

Manchester United Line-Up: De Gea, McNair, Smalling, Evans, Rojo, Blind, Fellaini, Mata, Rooney, Di Maria, van Persie

Manchester United Subs: Valdes, Jones, Valencia, Herrera, Young, Falcao, Wilson

Victor Valdes will still have to wait for his first game for the senior team, as David De Gea remains in between the sticks. Radamel Falcao has to settle for a place on the bench as Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie lead the line. Ander Herrera takes his regular place on the bench, as Patrick McNair fills in for Rafael - who featured for the Under-21's in yesterday's defeat.

18:40. Five minutes until the line-ups are announced. Could Victor Valdes make his debut, alongside new signings Sadiq El Fitouri or Andy Kellett. Who knows, besides Louis van Gaal? His team selection could be the difference between criticism and praise, a cup upset or fifth round tie.

18:32. United players have spoken out following Darren Fletcher's departure from Old Trafford to join the Baggies, thanking and praising the Scottish midfielder for his commitment and dedication to the club where it all started.

Michael Carrick: Special times, some great memories. Loved playing with fletch, Fantastic player and great lad. Gonna be missed..

Phil Jones: Good luck Fletch on your new adventure! Great player and a great guy. #Thanksforeverything

Ashley Young: Good luck to Fletch at West Brom. One of the nicest guys in football, all the best mate #ThankYouFletch

Ander Herrera: Mucha suerte Fletcher en tu nueva aventura. Gracias por haberme ayudado tanto desde el primer día. Te deseo lo mejor (Your guess is as good as ours at translating this!)

18:18. The hosts have also announced the #OTPlaylist, featuring 29 songs - the majority from local or Manchester based artists. Ranging from The Chemical Brothers to The Courteneers, Old Trafford really has it all!

18:10. This evening's matchday programme 'United Review' features a selection of Manchester United and Cambridge United players, as well as the grand prize - the FA Cup trophy. The Red Devils will be hoping to lift the silverware for a record 12th time this season.

18:00. Jonathan Moss will be taking charge on the evening, with Gary Beswick and Lee Betts his assistants. Robert Madley will be the game’s fourth official.

17:52. The eventual of today's clash will face either Sheffield United or Preston North End. The two League One sides also meet this evening in a replay at Brammall Lane. A 1-1 draw failed to separate the two sides at Deepdale, but one of the grounds will play host to a fifth round clash.

17:40. Cambridge's transfer window was a slightly quieter one, having already signed 19 players this season. While they didn't make any permanent signings in January, two joined the League Two side. Cameron McGeehan joined from Norwich City until 16th February and featured against United at the Abbey Stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur defender Dominic Ball joined for the remainder of the season, and made the bench against the Red Devils just one day after signing.

Amazingly, there were no departures on a temporary or permanent deal for Richard Money's side, which includes former Manchester United youngster Luke Chadwick.

17:31. Today's match follows news of the adored Transfer Deadline Day, an event Manchester United certainly enjoy getting involved in. After signing Radamel Falcao and Daley Blind with just hours left, the Red Devils were heavily involved in transfers again. While the names going in and out weren't quite as successful, five of the club's fourteen deals all came on the last day.

Victor Valdes and Sadiq El Fitouri were the two names joining the club on a permanent basis. Valdes joined as second-choice goalkeeper after being a free agent, and El Fitouri joined after just a single appearance for Salford City impressed Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

However, the signing most intriguing fans was the loan of Bolton Wanderers youngster Andy Kellett - who was mentioned more times than Chelsea's mega money signing Juan Cuadrado across the day on Twitter. With Kellett coming in, right-back Saidy Janko left Old Trafford to join Bolton on loan for the remainder of the season.

Manchester United also saw Ben Pearson (Barnsley), Sam Johnstone (Preston North End), Will Keane (Sheffield Wednesday), Joe Rothwell (Blackpool), Ben Amos (Bolton Wanderers) and Jesse Lingard (Derby County) depart on loan.

Three permanent departures came for the Red Devils in the form of Michael Keane, Marnick Vermijl and Darren Fletcher. Keane joined Burnley for an undisclosed fee early in the transfer window after a successful loan spell, while Vermijl and Fletcher made deadline day moves to Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

17:20. Manchester United's Juan Mata has commented in the build-up to the fixture, with a desire to qualify for the next round.

​

"We want to make it to the next round and we are absolutely focused on that because, as I said before, the team is very excited about this competition. Every game is complicated. In sports, having respect for your opponent is a must. Even more so in football, where distances have shortened. That is something we are aware of ahead of our game against Cambridge. Not long ago, they proved to be a tough rival."

17:15. Nevertheless, Richard Money's side have a clean bill of health, meaning the manager has a wide array of options to select for in the hope of another cup upset.

17:14. Wayne Rooney is expected to feature for the Reds after his return against Leicester, although Ashley Young and Michael Carrick are certain absentees. Chris Smalling made the bench against the Foxes at the weekend and could be involved, but doubts remain over Jonny Evans.

17:12. Cambridge, meanwhile, have been without a win since their goalless draw with the Red Devils. A draw with Dagenham & Redbridge was later followed by a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Luton Town - unable to provide the desired momentum ahead of their trip to the Theatre of Dreams.

17:10. United have overcome the early setback of a defeat to Southampton in early January well in their league campaign, with 2-0 and 3-1 victories over QPR and Leicester respectively. The most recent victory saw Louis van Gaal's men leapfrog the Saints and into third place, now trailing just Chelsea and Manchester City.

17:06. Cambridge's most recent visit to Old Trafford was the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. The Red Devils ensured the away side left empty-handed with a 3-0 League Cup success in 1991, before a 1-1 draw in the return leg secured United progression on the way to lifting the trophy.

​17:03. Richard Money's side ensured a replay after a resilient defensive display at the Abbey Stadium a little over a week ago. Louis van Gaal's men were unable to beat the League Two outfit, despite boasting names such as Robin van Persie, Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria. Ryan Donaldson looked like the dangerman for the U's, and he'll be hoping to find the net at Old Trafford this evening.

17:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Manchester United's FA Cup Fourth Round replay with Cambridge United. Match commentary from me, Kane Brooker. Kick-off 19.45 GMT.