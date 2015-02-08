Van Gaal praises Reds for their determination after Blind's dramatic equaliser

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has hailed his side for their spirit and determination following a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, after Daley Blind’s dramatic last-gasp equaliser clawed a point for the visitors.

The Dutch midfielder latched onto a failed clearance to smash home the late equaliser, following Cheikhou Kouyate’s opener early in the second-half. Despite the bombardment from supporters based on a lacklustre performance and disappointment at only a draw, van Gaal has expressed his relief in rescuing a point despite their below-average performance.

“I think we played very badly in the first half and we showed a lot of spirit in the second half, especially after the goal,” the 63-year-old said. “We gave that goal away I think. Then we played football but you have to do it from the first minute. I have to say what a spirit my team showed after falling 1-0 behind. I have thanked my players for that.”

The former Dutch national team manager responded to journalists who questioned the problem with the squad’s general play during the first half at Upton Park, adding: “Especially when we had the ball, we didn’t play it along the floor but also when we lost the ball, then you have to win the first and the second balls much better than we did in the first half.

"Because they were playing long balls, we knew that in advance, but all of the second balls were for West Ham United and that is why we were under a lot of pressure. That is also why the players lost their confidence to play the ball along the floor when we were in possession.”

With striker duo Radamel Falcao and Robin van Persie noted as two figures who failed to impress on Sunday afternoon, Marouane Fellaini was required for the remaining 18 minutes in an attempt to create more chances, and ultimately find the winner. Van Gaal believed his introduction changed the game, continuing:

“I think with Fellaini, you have to change your style of play and that we have done,” the manager said. “Because of Fellaini, we have created a lot of chances because I think we had the three open chances before the goal. Normally, you can win this game also, in spite of the bad first half. But okay, I am pleased that we have a draw here.”

The Red Devils now sit a point above Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place.