Manchester United - Burnley: Van Gaal aims to continue impressive home form

Louis van Gaal’s Manchester United will be hoping to bounce-back from their weekend draw as they host Burnley on Wednesday night.

As the manager admitted he felt a sense of relief as Daley Blind blasted home a 90th minute equaliser, the Red Devils fell to fourth place in the Premier League – as Southampton soared into third.

The Reds will now aim to return to the top three with Tottenham Hotspur just a single point behind – as English striker Harry Kane enjoys the form of his life at White Hart Lane. Claiming the second-best home record in the top flight of English football, United will be expected to remain on top as struggling Burnley head to Old Trafford.

28 out of a possible 36 points have placed van Gaal’s side in good stead, with only Chelsea securing more points in front of their own fans. The visitors, however, are sitting just one point clear of the drop zone following a 2-2 stalemate at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Throwing away a two-goal lead, boss Sean Dyche will be hoping to put an end to a dismal run of four game without a win.

A single victory away from home for the Clarets will leave United supporters optimistic over the fixture, which could see former Red Michael Keane return to Old Trafford for the first time since making a permanent switch in the January window for an undisclosed fee.

Nevertheless, three points for Burnley could see them rise as high as 14th place in the Premier League standings, after they claimed a point earlier in the season against the former champions. A goalless draw at the start of the campaign will give Dyche hope, although the hosts have considerably improved over the last few months.

United meanwhile, will be without Michael Carrick who remains out of action with a calf problem, and Luke Shaw will also be missed due to his suspension – following a 94th minute dismissal against the Hammers. As a result, Marouane Fellaini could be handed a start after impressing from the bench at the weekend, while Ander Herrera may also line-up alongside the Belgian.

However, with Burnley naming the same starting XI for the last five matches in a row, it’ll be no surprise to see the visitors’ line-up another unchanged side. Nevertheless, the likes of Sam Vokes, Michael Kightly and Steven Reid could all feature in Dyche opts for a different line-up against the Premier League giants.

A defeat could see Burnley face to 19th place and just one point off the bottom.