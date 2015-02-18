Henry to join Arsenal as a coach

Gunners legend Thierry Henry has reportedly been offered a chance to start his coaching career at Arsenal. The club's record goalscorer, who retired in December, has already begun his coaching badges and will use the hands on experience he will get at the Arsenal Academy to complete them.

Henry is currently a Sky Sports pundit and, after signing a huge £4 million contract in December, could double up his punditry with his new coaching role. He has had previous coaching experience, working with the Wales Under-16 squad and running a few sessions at the Arsenal Academy, but this will be his first full coaching job. The Frenchman will be working at Arsenal's esteemed Hale End academy and could be overseen by Arsenal's head of academy Andries Jonker. The Dutchman previously worked at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg before he joined Arsenal last summer. Henry could also work with Gunners legend Liam Brady in the academy set up.

Henry has always made it clear that he wanted to go into coaching after his retirement. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has previously tipped his compatriot to succeed in management and this could be Henry's first steps to replacing Le Proffeseur as Arsenal manager. Since the news about Henry joining Arsenal's youth set up, the odds on him to become next Arsenal manager have dropped to as little as 12/1.