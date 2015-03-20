Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal reveals the club will be his last in football

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has announced he will retire from football after his spell with the Red Devils.

The 63-year-old announced the Premier League giants would be his final club to manage, with plans to walk away from football completely once his time at the Theatre of Dreams comes to a conclusion.

Van Gaal took over from Scot David Moyes in the summer, and now seen the side rise to fight for a Champions League return with seven games remaining.

However, having previously had spells with Ajax, FC Barcelona and most recently the Netherlands national team, the Dutchman is preparing to place his family first in the future.

He said: "I am old. This is my last job. For sure. I have to pay attention to my kids, my grandchildren but also to my wife. They deserve it. Now I cannot pay that attention. I was not at the birthday of my grandson for example. I don't like it.

"My wife wants to quit now already! Five years ago! I have a paradise in Portugal. I want to quit to go there, play golf, eat fantastic food.

"There is the beach, the very beautiful weather. I don’t want to travel. Everyone wants to touch my body in the airports; it is always peeping because I have an artificial hip. I am the only one who has been controlled every time when we fly. I don’t like it. It’s better to sit down in my – our – paradise."

However, the boss is still fully focused on his time in Manchester, and is preparing for the challenges, which lie ahead for him. His main aim is to now return the Red Devils to the top of the Premier League and achieve European success once again.

When asked about the Champions League, which Manchester United failed to qualify for this season after a lacklustre 7th placed position, he responded: “That’s our goal, yes, and it depends on how we end this season.

"We have to qualify for the Champions League and we have many tests next year. That also develops the level of your team, and of course how many players can come in to improve our selection."

Van Gaal also suggested he would not be surprised if his replacement was already involved with the club, whether a current player of a member of the backroom team. He explained how senior members of the squad have already begun to help with preparation of the squad, and noted England midfielder Michael Carrick as a particular individual.

He added: "[On Wayne Rooney] He’s very open to learn. It’s amazing. I don’t know if he speaks with his wife Coleen about football, I don’t think so. But we have the process of talking here. Most of my players of my selection are open and that’s very nice.

“Carrick is more or less a trainer-coach. He is also willing to talk about shapes and systems. That’s nice. Rooney also. Not every player is very open and then you have to convince him, and then you get a struggle. It works or it doesn’t work. Give them time. Also give me time to do it.”

Manchester United currently sit in fourth place, and Manchester City and Arsenal by one and two points respectively.