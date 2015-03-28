Peter Schmeichel urges Louis van Gaal to consider signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has been suggested to consider a swoop for Paris Saint Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, by former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

The Swedish international has never featured in the Premier League, and Schmeichel – a pivotal figure in the club’s 1999 treble success – believes the Red Devils should chase the 33-year-old when his contract expires in the summer of 2016.

Ibrahimovic has previously featured for a number of top European clubs, notably Ajax, Inter Milan, Juventus and Barcelona, and has been linked with potential moves to England for many years.

And despite concerns of his age, Schmeichel is convinced the 102 time internationally capped forward could have similar impacts to the arrival of Eric Cantona at the Theatre of Dreams.

"Last summer, there were rumours that he would come to Manchester United,” he told the French media. “I then said that Zlatan was built for the club, he was born to play there.

"It's why Cantona was so strong when he was there, not at Leeds or in all other clubs in France? Why? Because it is Manchester United. In Manchester, there was the freedom given to the players, but also responsibilities."

Despite looking set to qualify for European football next season, the Red Devils have somewhat struggled to find their strikers in firing form. Both Robin van Persie and Radamel Falcao have struggled to recreate their blistering form enjoyed earlier in their career, and skipper Wayne Rooney has often be relied upon to secure all three points.

He continued: "We do not care who you are or what you love, we look at what you're doing on the pitch and the influence you have in the club. If you do not respect that, you're leaving.

"But you can have any personality. Beckham, Cantona... they could go out and also be at their best. There are hundreds of players who are trying to be a Beckham or Cantona, but do not have the personality, and they fail."

Ibrahimovic has scored an impressive 17 goals in 21 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, and added to his goal-scoring tally for the season with a brace against Moldova during the international break.