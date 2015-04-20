Memphis Depay's United transfer 'very' close

Memphis Depay, the highly rated Dutch winger looks set for a move away from PSV after nine years at the club, with Manchester United likely to pen a deal with the 21-year-old.

The Dutch media are certain that this transfer will go ahead, especially after PSV being crowned Eredivisie Champions on Saturday after their 4-1 win over Heerenveen to secure the Dutch Championship for the first time in seven years.

Depay was on the scoresheet at the weekend producing a remarkable free-kick to send Eindhoven on their way to league success.

The winger has been on Manchester United's radar for some time now, and with Louis van Gaal being in charge at Old Trafford, the move could be announced sooner rather than later.

The Dutch international has previously described van Gaal as a 'father figure' during his time in charge of the national team - something that could persuade Depay to join United, but PSG have too enquired about a possible move for the player.

The tricky winger has scored 20 goals this season whilst assisting four goals for his team. Depay has also made an impact in Europe this season with five goals and one assist coming in eight appearances in the Europa League.

A regualar starter in the league, Depay has scored five times in his last six league games and there's no suprise why United are keen to snap the youngster up.

Depay would cost Man United around £25 million but it is safe to say that if the transfer goes through, the Reds will be purchasing a very talented player with promising career ahead of him.