Chelsea 3-5 Arsenal: Where are the Arsenal squad now?

Arsenal brushed away Chelsea in a thrilling 3-5 encounter at Stamford Bridge during the 2011/12 season, helping them finish third in the Premier League table. Where are the Arsenal XI now?

Wojciech Szczęsny:

Things are not going well for Szczęsny. Not well at all. A complete shadow of his form in the 2013/14 season, where he managed to register 16 clean sheets and share the admirable Golden Glove award with Peter Cech, becoming the first Polak to receive the award. Fast foward to the 2014/15 season however, and he has started less than half of the 37 games he started last season, achieving a mere three clean sheets in 17 games. Compare that to Wenger's recent signing in the name of David Ospina, who has an impressive six clean sheets in 12 games so far in his debut season at Arsenal, it strikes the question: Will he ever make it back into the starting line-up?

Per Mertesacker:

Mertesacker is still one of the first names on the team sheet selected by Wenger as of late, helping the team keep 13 clean sheets so far this season and ironically fourth in terms of goals conceded, with 32 goals finding themselves in the Arsenal net. Can be invisible in certain games, most notably against Monaco in the Champions league where, in the first-leg he was at fault for two goals. The first deflecting off him and the second goal as a result of terrible positional awareness, leaving his team-mate Koscielny against two players. Even with his occasional mistake and his pace letting opponents have an edge in terms of speed, he is usually reliable on the ball with an 88% pass completion and helps organise the defense around him.

Laurent Koscielny:

Arguably Arsenal's best defender in the past three seasons, Koscielny has played well with his colleague Mertesacker and established a formidable defensive partnership, and added an admirable three goals to his name this season. Susceptible to the odd injury, which can hurt his form every now and then, when fit, his aerial and defensive ability help him shut out almost any attacking player that comes his way.

Andre Santos:

Much was expected of the £6.2million pound 28-year-old signing from Fenerbahce, who Wenger described as "a quality player, with the ability to both defend well and get forward." Andre Santos did not live up to his manager's belief. He started a mere 13 Premier League games during his two year spell at Arsenal and was beaten up by a group of Flamengo fans during his stint at the club. The full-back now plies his trade in the Indian super league with FC Goa, amongst the familiar face of Robert Pires. Saddening to see him not live up to heavy expectation, but emphasises the harsh reality of football.

Johan Djourou:

Another player on this list who did not live up to expectation is Johan Djourou, who will be remembered as being part of the starting line-up who lost 8-2 to Manchester United. This paired with several injuries at the club and limited game time created a move to Hamburger SV in 2014. He has enjoyed 28 appearances for the club this season, yet with them currently last in the Bundesliga standings, don't be surprised if Djourou seeks another move, and at 28, it will more-so be for the money than his personal development.

Mikel Arteta:

Arsenal's recently appointed captain has not really stamped his authority on the pitch due to injury and an in-form midfield in his way, but must have had some sort of impact in the dressing room as the club are currently second in the table, although most critics would not attribute Arsenal's success to Arteta. However, during his seven appearances for Arsenal this season, he has managed to register one assist and a pass completion of 94% from 400 passes, showing his somewhat underrated performances. Compare this to the 31 games he featured in last season, most would wonder how he did not manage to get an assist from that many games, yet he did score two goals in the 2013/14 season, showing the on/off form Arteta possesses. With seemingly new midfielders linked with Arsenal every other week and at the ripe age of 33, how long will it be before Arsenal lose another club captain?

Theo Walcott:

Arsenal's speedy winger returned from injury to unfamiliar scenes this season, Arsenal in second place? New signing Alexis Sanchez and experienced Olivier Giroud currently tied in fifth on the top scorers charts with 14 goals? Things really have changed at Arsenal this season. Very much like the situation Arteta is having, Walcott has found it hard breaking into a team with inform players such as Sanchez, Ozil and Cazorla forcing appearances off the bench as an impact substitute during the closing stages of games. This is different to the Walcott who made the most of the 13 games he appeared in last season, registering five goals and four assists in that period. Yet, even with more than six months out, Walcott has managed to score two goals in eight games this season, showing his quality and leaving Wenger with headaches on who he puts in the starting XI each game. Can Walcott end the remainder of the season on a high? Only he knows.

Aaron Ramsey:

Arsenal's saviour Aaron Ramsey ended their nine year wait without a trophy in terrific form last season, winning his side the FA cup in extra-time, ending that same season with an exceptional 10 goals and eight assists, not even including his impressive Champions league performances. This season however he has somewhat dwindled in form, with five goals and five assists currently to his name, yet has made an improvement, if not miniscule in his pass completion with it at 85% and five more chances created than in the 2013/14 season. The quality is certainly there in Aaron Ramsey, and questions are asked if he could ever follow in the footsteps of his welsh compatriot Gareth Bale, currently at Real Madrid.

Alex Song:

Eyebrows were raised at Alex Song's season long-loan move to West Ham, wondering why he had decided to have a spell at The Hammers from the Catalan giants. West ham fans certainly were not complaining however, knowing his ability from his years at Arsenal and wondering if he would be their saviour. He was not. Although West Ham had a great start to the season amongst the Champions League spots, they now find themselves tenth in the standings, and Alex Song can not be spared from the blame. He has managed a mere two assists in 25 games this term, higher than the previous season with Barcelona but still low nonetheless. His passing completion has had a significant drop however, from 92% to a below average 76% and the intensity of the Premier league can be attributed to these statistics. Barca will be keeping a close eye on Alex Song, and will be wondering whether the deadwood they carry will catch an attractive price before his stock lowers even further.



Robin van Persie:

Robin van Persie. No other player will strike bigger hate from his name in Arsenal fans' hearts, where their beloved captain fled into Manchester United's open arms on the promise of trophies, which he recieved. Manchester United recieved 26 goals and nind assists from Arsenal's former club captain in his debut season at the club. However, since his prolific debut season, injuries have seriously hurt his form and playing time. He has managed a respectable 10 goals and two assists from 24 games this season, highlighting his world class quality. Yet, with constant rumours linking him out of the club to the Serie A, how long has he got left to prove his worth to the club? If injuries stay away from Robin van Persie do not be surprised if he stays high up the goal scoring charts for seasons to come.

Gervinho:

"Gervinho..... goes past Hernanes!!..." *scuffs shot wide* was what Roma fans heard from the commentator against Lazio two seasons ago. Ironically, that season was his most prolific in terms of goals and assists, getting an impressive nine goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances for Roma. This season however, he has two goals and three assists, highlighting his decline and providing reasons why Wenger did not believe he has a future at Arsenal. Sanchez and Ozil are world class upgrades on Gervinho and, although he has had some terrific individual performances at club level and in the African Cup of Nations, leaving was the best decision for both parties. His playing time is declining at Roma, however, because of some below average performances, so a move elsewhere could be imminent in the summer.