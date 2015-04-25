Burnley 0-1 Leicester City: Taylor punished for penalty miss

Matthew Taylor's missed penalty proves costly for Burnley, as Jamie Vardy's scores second half winner for Leicester City.

Burnley started the game well with an early opportunity for Danny Ings as he broke free of the Leicester defence. Marcin Wasilewski managed to get back in time to prevent a subsequent effort on goal.

The game seemed to sway in the favour of the visitors for a few minutes as they were able to create a number of chances. Marc Albrighton whipped a ball into the Burnley box in the 4th minute, but Michael Duff was there to head the ball clear. Three minutes later, Esteban Cambiasso hit a ball into the box, however once again, the home defence just about dealt with it and got the ball to safety.

The game was end-to-end in the 9th minute as Kieran Trippier took a free-kick for Burnley, but it was wasted and the ball was hit clear. From the clearance, Leicester were able to get two corners, both of them were wasted though.

The Foxes were claiming handball in the Burnley box in the 12th minute as the ball came down after it was hit up into the sky, however referee Anthony Taylor waved play on.

Burnley had the best chance of the first half in the 26th minute. Burnley forced a corner out of the Leicester defence, which was taken by Trippier. Duff knocked the crossed ball down to Matthew Taylor who flicked the ball goal wards. Kasper Schmeichel did well and saved the shot from three yards out and the ball was scrambled away.

The second half started a bit brighter than the first half ended. Leicester had a free-kick in the 50th minute, which Cambiasso stepped up to take just right of the centre. He beat the wall, however it subseuently flew three yards over the bar.

Burnley stepped up their game slightly and they were awarded a penalty in the 58th minute. Ings worked some space in the area and pulled off a shot which was pushed aside by Schmeichel. Taylor tried to follow it up but he was tripped by Paul Konchesky. Taylor stepped up to take the penalty. He wrong footed the keeper and sent him the wrong way, but the ball cannoned off the post.

To add insult to injury, Leicester got the ball after the penalty and headed to the other end of the pitch. Albrighton crossed the ball in from the right wing, Duff attempted to block the cross but it hit his knee directing the ball towards goal. Heaton did well to save it but Jamie Vardy stepped forward and kneed to make the game 1-0.

The game fell flat after the opening goal, just like the Burnley fans who seemed astounded on the dramatic turn of events. A few yellow cards were handed out to Ben Mee and Ings for reckless challenges and three substitutions seeing Andrej Kramaric come on for Leicester. Also, Ross Wallace and Mavin Sordell came on for Burnley.

Wallace had his first chance of the game from a free-kick in the 74th minute. He hit the ball from 25-yards out only to tamely hit the wall.

Burnley seemed to gather some energy together as they went for a late push in the game. In the 83rd minute, Full-back Mee hit a low ball across the face of goal which Robert Huth almost turned into his own goal. Schmeichel reacted quickly and got down to pat the ball away.

Two minutes later, Ings made a run down the left-wing and crossed the ball into Wallace, the substitute could only hit his shot into the ground making it easy for the keeper to save.

Leicester seemed pressured in the late stages of the game, however they managed to create a chance in the 88th minute when the goal scorer Vardy made a run down the left-wing but the shot from just inside the area was easily saved by Heaton.

The final corner of the game went to Burnley in the final minute. Even Tom Heaton was up for this one as it would be the last kick of the game. Burnley captain Jason Shackell went down whilst under pressure and the chance was gone as the referee blew the whistle for full time.

With this win, Leicester have climbed out of the relegation zone and pushed Sunderland into it as they drew 1-1 at Stoke. This defeat for Burnley has not done any good in saving them from relegation as they will stay bottom for another week.