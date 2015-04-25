West Brom 0-0 Liverpool: Reds draw a blank as top-four dreams fade away

Liverpool drew a blank in a disappointing goalless stalemate against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday, as their Champions League hopes were all but ended.

Brendan Rodgers' side completely dominated in West Bromwich, but could not take advantage as Jordan Henderson saw a close-range shot blocked and Jordon Ibe crashed the bar.

James Morrison saw a header cleared off the line by Dejan Lovren after Simon Mignolet's fingertip save, but neither side could find the back of the net as both teams were forced to settle for a point.

Liverpool were going into the game looking to close the gap on fourth-placed Manchester City with faint hopes of a Champions League finish, whilst West Brom were trying to steer further clear of the relegation zone.

Striker Mario Balotelli started his first Premier League game since November and Steven Gerrard made his 500th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, as Rodgers fielded a reshuffled side.

Brendan Rodgers' side dominated the first half, but had nothing to show for it in an uneventful game with no clear chances. The second half was pretty much the same, but West Brom started to attack and could've easily taken all three points. The dissapointing result means Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish are surely now all but over.

Liverpool started the game very well, as they were pressing up the pitch at every chance they got, not allowing West Brom any time or space.

Steven Gerrard, who was making his 500th Premier League appearance for the Reds, had a great chance to make his mark 25 minutes into the game, but his free kick flew a flew inches over the bar. Shortly after that, Philippe Coutinho saw the Albion keeper Boaz Myhill off his line, following a poor goalkick and tried to pull off a stunning finish from the halfway line, but the shot went wide.

Thirty minutes passed in the match and Liverpool were dominating possession, but had yet to get a shot on target. West Brom were happy to allow Liverpool the possession and at any chance to try break away on a counter, but the game was fairly dull.

Liverpool continued to dominate in the game until the break, before which Balotelli tried to score an outrageous volley which wasn't far over the bar. The shot was more in frustration than anything else as there was little creativity throughout the first half and shooting from outside the box was becoming a common theme.

No chances came after that in the first half and it ended 0-0 at the break after a poor first 45 minutes of football which was largely uneventful so far.

The second half started equally as poorly, but eight minutes into the second half, the first chance was created when Gareth McAuley headed just wide of the goal. West Brom certainly thought they could get more than a point in this game after coming out in the second half and started to show their attacking qualities, after they sat back for most of the first half.

55 minutes in and the best chance of the game came for Liverpool. Coutinho's weak shot was well saved by the keeper, but the ball was pushed out to Jordan Henderson who looked set to make it 1-0 from close-range, but a brilliant block denied the midfielder from scoring. Straight down the other end, Chris Brunt put in a brilliant ball and Glen Johnson was caught napping at the back post as Craig Gardner sneaked in, but his volley found the side netting. The game was finally starting to come alive.

Jordon Ibe almost got his first goal for Liverpool. Just after the hour mark, some brilliant football from Balotelli and Ibe involving a slick one-two set Ibe through on goal, but from a tight angle, the 19-year-old had the keeper beaten but could only hit the woodwork.

Soon after that West Brom should've made it 1-0. A poor cross in was dealt with poorly by Martin Skrtel, who sliced the clearance, which then allowed James Morrison at the far post an open header which was well saved by Mignolet, followed by Dejan Lovren clearing it off the line.

With just over 15 minutes remaining Liverpool opted to bring on Fabio Borini and Adam Lallana, for Ibe and Mario Balotelli. West Brom boosted their attack by bringing on Brown Ideye for Saido Berahino. Adam Lallana made his first appearance for Liverpool for a while, after being injured for the last couple of weeks - but none of the subs made any real impact.

The only one that did was Callum McManaman, who came on for West Brom and gave them a real attacking edge. His pace down the wing caused a lot of problems and with just two minutes to go, a mazy run ended with Mignolet forced to making a near post save.

The last chance of the game came with virtually the last touch. Gerrard crossed in the ball and up was Dejan Lovren who rose to meet the ball but his header was just wide and that was the end of a frustrating afternoon.

The result for Liverpool means that they close the gap on City to six points, with both teams having played 33 games. With just 15 points left available it does not look like the Reds will be able to top City as their fixture list is far easier. West Brom remain in 13th and are now seven points from the relegation zone.

Liverpool remain in 5th place thanks to other results going their way, but could still fall down the table within the remaining fixtures as Spurs and Southampton are hot on their heels.

The Reds' next game is against Hull, early next week, where they will once again have a chance to close the gap on City and on the top four.