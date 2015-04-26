Everton 3-0 Manchester United: Reds beaten by clinical Everton

Goals from James McCarthy, John Stones and Kevin Mirallas took Everton to a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park despite having far less possession throughout the game.

As usual in this fixture, the game started at full speed with both sides raring to get an early chance. Marouane Fellaini had the first shot of the game in the opening minutes but it was quickly closed down by the Everton defence.

Everton hit the ground running, scoring their first shot on goal. A cross from Juan Mata was intercepted and James McCarthy dragged the ball forward and started the counter-attack. He passed the ball out wide and it was passed back towards the centre instantly. McCarthy got onto the end of it, running through both Daley Blind and Paddy McNair and tapped the ball under David De Gea to give Everton a very early lead.

Fellaini missed a key chance to make it evens in the 6th minute as he was presented with the ball on the edge of the Everton area after he dispossessed Gareth Barry. He tried to hit the ball into the roof of the net but it ended up way over the bar.

The Belgian was bound to be the focus for Everton. He picked up a yellow card in the 12th minute after multiple fouls within the space of a minute. The Everton side seemed to be trying to aggravate Fellaini to make him make mistakes.

From the free-kick he gave away, Romelu Lukaku drove the ball towards goal and it ended up hitting his teammate Leon Osman. Osman touched the ball down and turned the young Paddy McNair but his shot was tame and De Gea had no trouble saving it.

United dominated on possession in the first half but they could not get the chances to take advantage of it. They created a chance in the 16th minute as Fellaini and Wayne Rooney interchanged the ball between them and the ball was played to Blind. The Dutchman took the shot but it was slow and straight at Tim Howard.

United had another chance just four minutes later as Leighton Baines ran into the back of Fellaini knocking him to the floor. The free-kick was whipped into the box by Mata and Chris Smalling drove his header goal wards. Yet the header was straight at Howard.

Everton had a chance close to the half hour mark as Lukaku was facing away from goal with the ball, he span round and hit a curling shot with his left foot. De Gea’s positioning helped him as he stepped in front of the shot to stop it.

The Blues came close again as Seamas Coleman ran down the right-wing and tried to hit the ball towards an unmarked Lukaku at the edge of the box but Smalling was able to get back just in time to kick the ball out of play.

Everton made the game 2-0 in the 36th minute as they had a trio of corners. Baines hit the ball with precision towards the near post each time but John Stones was there the third time to powerfully nod in his first ever goal for the club.

United seemed bemused at the fact that they were two goals behind; they had been dominating possession having around 60% of it. They took of Fellaini at half time as he didn’t have a good game with Radamel Falcao came on in his place.

Manchester United dominated the opening exchanges in the second half but yet again, they weren’t able to do much with it.

Rooney had the first chance of the second half. The corner from the right side was hit into the box and it was headed goal wards by Smalling. The ball fell to Rooney’s feet but Howard charged him down and made a good save.

Lukaku created a half chance as he dropped Smalling with a step-over. He drilled the ball across the six-yard box but, no-one was there to get onto the end of it.

Dreadful defending from Manchester United led to them going 3-0 down. A through-ball looked like it was aimed Lukaku but he was in an offside position so he stopped his run and so did the United defence. Substitute Kevin Mirallas carried on running as he was onside and tapped the ball into the near post with challenge.

United thought that they had been given some luck in the 82nd minute as a pass out from the back by the Everton defence was cut out by Blind. Falcao ran onto the ball rounding the keeper and slotting the ball into the net but, the goal was ruled out as he started in an offside position.

Mirallas trouble De Gea with a late shot. The Belgian found some space on the edge of the box and hit his shot, De Gea pulled off one of his signature finger-tip saves to tip the ball over the bar.

Manchester United have lost at Goodison Park for the third time in a row. They have now suffered two defeats in the space of a week; losing to Chelsea last Saturday. Everton are now on a six win streak and this result will mean that Everton will go into the top half of the table.