Leicester 3-0 Newcastle: Nine man Magpies handed eighth straight loss as Foxes near survival

A Leonardo Ulloa brace sandwiched by a Wes Morgan goal saw Leicester City condem Newcastle United to yet another loss, as the Foxes continued their survival campaign with a convincing Barclays Premier League victory.

Ulloa opened the scoring with a header in the opening minute, whilst Morgan doubled the lead just 15 minutes later. Newcastle did offer some sort of fightback towards the end of the half, but it was in vain as an Ulloa penalty made it 3-0 at the start of the second half. The hosts spent the rest of the game pinging the ball around at ease, whilst Newcastle saw both Mike Williamson and Daryl Janmaat sent off for second yellow cards.

Newcastle were looking to end a run of seven straight league defeats, but got off to the worse possible start as they went behind after just one minute. Jeffrey Schlupp made the most of Newcastle giving the ball away by winning a corner with just 30 seconds gone, which Mark Albrighton delivered perfectly giving Leonardo Ulloa the chance to head home. The eight million pound striker made no mistake, giving Moussa Sissoko the slip and heading in for his ninth goal of the season.

The game didn't really settle down after the goal, with both sides going on to create a chance each before 10 minutes had passed. For Newastle, Daryl Janmaat elegantly moved into the Leicester half, feeding the ball through to Ayoze Perez. The Argentinian did well to roll past his man, but shot wide from a tight angle.

At the other end, Jamie Vardy couldn't quite beat Krul after a very smart Albrighton pass, but it didn't matter as the hosts doubled their lead with 17 minutes gone.

Schlupp was proving a constant threat down the left wing, and won a free kick when Janmaat stopped him in his tracks on one of his many quick-footed runs. The Dutchman recieved a yellow card for his troubles, but the worse was yet to come. Albrighton again the creator, his free kick was tapped in towards the back post by captain Wes Morgan, giving Leicester a 2-0 lead.

Newcaslte did make a promising response to the second goal, as Emmanuel Riviere managed to get in behind the Leicester backline, unluckily slipping just as he went to shoot. Riviere turned maker for the away sides next chance, Ryan Taylor forced Kasper Schmeichel into a save with a long range drive from Riviere's pass.

They couldn't quite get one back before half time, but Newcastle's impressive end to the first half gave them some optimism going into the second half.

However, the second half started just like the first, with a Leicester goal. Riviere was at fault, pulling down Wasilewski in the penalty area from a corner, leaving referee Mike Dean with no other choice than to award a penalty. Ulloa stepped up confidently, slotting the ball past Krul to make it 3-0.

Leicester continued to mount pressure after their third goal, with Albrighton smashing a good chance wide on the edge of the six yard box, before Ulloa saw a header superbly saved by Krul.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle with an hour gone, as Mike Williamson was sent off for a second yellow card. It was an inexplicably rash challenge from the defender, taking down Vardy near centre line, even though the ball had gone out for a throw. There was momentary concern for Vardy as he slipped off the pitch, clashing into a television camera, but the padding around the device cushioned the striker's fall.

Down to ten men, John Carver made the sensible decision of swapping Riviere for Vernon Anita, in an attempt to stop the game from becoming a rout. It did look as though they had pulled one back when Jack Colback's free kick flew over the Leicester wall, only for Schmeichel to quickly move across his goal and save.

The game slowed after this, with the home fans greeting every pass of the ball with an 'ole'. Substitute Siem De Jong missed a good chance to get a consolation goal for Newcastle, before they were reduced to nine men. Janmaat was the second man to depart the pitch after a rash late challenge on Vardy as the clock ticked down, capping off a sour afternoon for Carver's men.