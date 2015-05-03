Fellaini resurgence was overstated, next season is the time to forget it
Fellaini resurgence was overstated, next season is the time to forget it

Afro. Big. Tall. Hoof.

Those were the four words associated with Marouane Fellaini as Louis van Gaal arrived to take the managers seat off David Moyes in the summer of 2014.

Yet Fellaini rebelled against the common belief that his wonderfully spectacular hair, combined with his usual style of play involving the so-called long ball tactic made him a goner at Manchester United.

After a torrid season as United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Fellaini had failed to score and made just five chances in 16 Premier League appearances.

His first goal for the Reds did come at Old Trafford but it wasn't competitive. As the scapegoat for United's dreadful 9 months under Moyes, Fellaini was jeered as he celebrated with the relief of someone who obviously endured pain after a dream move to the Champions of England.

Most United fans were disgusted by those at Old Trafford who had jeered the Belgian, but they were there that day and behaved as they did because in truth, Fellaini was hardly worth £10 million let alone the £27.5 million Manchester United paid for him.

It is fair judgment to say Fellaini had a difficult time at United. The presentation of another big money failure at Old Trafford - following Diego Forlan, Juan Sebastian Veron, Anderson, Bebe - seemed to be realistic.