Manuel Pellegrini confirms possible return of: Kompany, Touré and Navas

Manuel Pellegrini confirmed in his press conference that: Jesus Navas, Vincent Kompany and Yaya Touré are all in contention for the visit of Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Kompany hasn’t featured since the Manchester derby, Navas missed the 1-0 victory over Tottenham last week and Touré hasn’t since he was forced off in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa. Despite their returns, French midfielder Samir Nasri will be out for the rest of the season after he picked up an injury last Sunday.

Pellegrini said: "We have the complete squad working except for Nasri, who has a muscle injury. He will be out from now to the end of the season. Vincent is always an important player for us. He is coming back from a muscle injury. It is important for him to recover his normal performance. We will see what will happen from now until the end of the season."

City head into the game having won their last three games and will be seeking their fourth against Chris Ramsey's struggling side. However the Chilean has warned against complacency and wants to finish the season strongly.

He added: "It is important to finish well, we have won three games in a row and we have three games more. It is important for our team to win the other games. It does not depend on our team if we are going to finish second or not because if Arsenal win all of their games, they will be second - but it is important to finish as near to the top of the table as we can."

Manchester City will host Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for a 1:30pm start. Stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL, where we'll have all of the match coverage!