Sunderland - Leicester City: Safety up for grabs for either team

With two games still left to play, both Sunderland and Leicester City still have a lot of work to do.

Leicester go in to the game having won six out of their last seven games, whilst Sunderland go into the fixture having won 10 points from their last five matches.

The Black Cats sit just two points above the relegation zone, so a win would all but seal safety should Hull lose to Tottenham Hotspur. Back-to-back wins means Sunderland have given themselves a good chance of survival and manager Dick Advocaat will be hoping his side continue that form.

Leicester, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of two wins and not conceding in either. A Riyad Mahrez double was enough for all three points against Southampton last week.

In team news, Nigel Pearson will be forced into at least one change after learning that Matty James will miss up to nine months because of a knee ligament injury. Andy King is also sidelined and therefore Danny Drinkwater should start in midfield.

Leonardo Ulloa is a minor doubt after picking up a knock against the Saints and David Nugent is also facing a late fitness test.

John O'Shea and Jack Rodwell seem likely to sit out the remainder of Sunderland's run-in along with Ricky Alvarez and Emmanuele Giaccherini.

Dick Advocaat could stick with the same side, playing Defoe and Connor Wickham out wide to accommodate them in a forward three alongside Danny Graham, who broke his two-year Sunderland duck against Everton.

Leicester have failed to win any of their last six away matches in Sunderland in the league and last won there in August 1995. However, Sunderland have only won four games at home in the league this season so Leicester will be confident they can pick up all three points.

Possible line-ups:

Sunderland:

Pantilimon; Jones, Coates, Brown, Van Aanholt; Cattermole, Larsson, Gomez; Wickham, Defoe, Graham

Leicester City:

Schmeichel; Wasilewski, Morgan, Huth; Albrighton, Drinkwater, Cambiasso, Schlupp; Mahrez; Vardy, Ulloa