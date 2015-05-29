Arsenal's yellow memories: Is yellow a lucky colour for the Gunners?

Tomorrow Arsenal will face Aston Villa at Wembley in the FA Cup final. Due to both clubs similar kit colours, it has been decided that Arsenal will wear their yellow away kit for the game.

The kit was given the name "Victorious" by kit manufacturers Puma when it was released in July last year because of the rich history Arsenal have of playing, and winning, in yellow. What are these yellow victories of the past, and will they give Arsenal good luck tomorrow?

Arsenal first played a major match in yellow in 1950. That year's FA Cup final saw both teams, Arsenal and Liverpool, wear changed strips, with Arsenal sporting gold. The Gunners won the match 2-0 in front of a capacity crowd of 100,000 at the old Wembley stadium.

21 years later, Arsenal would go on to play another cup final against Liverpool and they would again go on to win the match in a changed kit. Arsenal were already league champions, after winning at White Hart Lane to clinch the title, and needed to win this to clinch their first double. They couldn't be separated after 90 minutes and the match went into extra time, with Charlie George scoring the winner in the 111th minute.

In 1979, Arsenal won another FA Cup final in yellow. They had it though in the previous final a year before in yellow and would go on to lose the following final in yellow as well. The so called "five minute final" saw Arsenal race into an early 2-0 lead, only for their opponents, Manchester United, to come back in the last five minutes to make it 2-2. In the 90th minute though, Alan Sunderland scored for Arsenal and they won the match 3-2.

10 years later, Arsenal traveled to Anfield on the final day of the league season. It had been 18 years without a league title for Arsenal, and to many this year looked no different. Arsenal needed to win by two goals at Anfield to clinch the title. Their title rivals were Liverpool, making the game the most tense title decider of all time. Arsenal, wearing yellow, went into the 90th minute with a 1-0 lead, but it didn't look to be enough. Then, "a good ball from Dixon" fell to Michael Thomas and "Thomas, charging through the midfield" preceded the eternal line "it's up for grabs now!" Thomas scored and Arsenal were champions again.

In 2002, Arsenal were already FA Cup winners, and they traveled to Old Trafford in another title decider. The Gunners' needed one point from two games to win the title, but United were heir nearest challengers. In a close game, Arsenal (kitted out in gold) battled hard for a breakthrough. It came. Sylvain Wiltord slotted home and Arsenal were three time double winners, and 12 time League champions.

Another game at Old Trafford, another famous yellow moment for Arsenal. The "Battle of Old Trafford" in September 2003 is one of the defining moments of Arsenal's Invincible season. The game saw a penalty awarded to Manchester United in the 90th minute and Ruud Van Nistelrooy hit the bar with the penalty. Arsenal players were ecstatic that the penalty had been missed, no more than a yellow clad Martin Keown, who confronted Van Nistelrooy after his missed. Eight months later, Arsenal were Invincible, they went 38 games without losing. "The Battle of Old Trafford" is a defining moment of the season and the relationship between the two clubs.

Arsenal's most recent successes in yellow came in 2006, but they culminated in failure. In the Round of 16 in the Champions a League Arsenal were drawn with Real Madrid. Thierry Henry's goal at the Santiago Bernabeu saw Arsenal beat Real Madrid away. Henry's goals was also one of the best solo goals ever seen in the Champions League. Three months later, Arsenal pulled on their yellow kit again, for another landmark Champions League tie. After overcoming Real Madrid, Arsenal beat Juventus and Villarreal to reach the final of the Champions League. They faced Barcelona and it was the Catalans who would go on to win. Arsenal's successes in yellow also come with failures, but Arsenal's Champions League final is still an important night in the clubs history.

Arsenal have won a lot in yellow, and the kit lives up to its "Victorious" name. Hopefully, Arsenal can continue their yellow winning streak and win the FA Cup tomorrow.