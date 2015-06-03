Arsenal's Team of the Season: Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin scored two goals in his 20 league appearances, including a curler against Liverpool.

At the beginning of the season, very few would have believed that a young Spaniard by the name of Hector Bellerin would be one of Arsenal's standout players. Yet, at the end of 2014-15, here he is in the Arsenal Team of the Season. So, how has Bellerin managed his meteoric rise to stardom?

At only 20, he is by far the youngest player in Arsenal's starting XI and he is the most inexperienced. He started his career at Barcelona, a graduate of the clubs La Masia youth system, before he moved to Arsenal in 2011. He made his Arsenal debut as a late substitute against West Brom in the third round of the 2013-14 League Cup, before going out on loan at Championship side Watford midway through the 2013-14 season. He grabbed headlines with the Hornets with some solid defensive displays and some good attacking play, but he was recalled in February 2014.

His lung bursting assist and strong defensive performance against Leeds won him plaudits among Watford fans, but he was not used under new manager Beppe Sannino and was subsequently brought back to North London. Bellerin also put in some strong performances in his seven games with the Arsenal under 21 team. VAVEL's Arsenal editor, Conor de Smith, who was a regular watcher of Bellerin at both Watford and the Arsenal Under 21s, said that:

"He [Bellerin] was always a standout performer for me when I went to see the U21 last season. He was also great in right wing-back for Watford under Zola and his assist against Leeds typified all his attacking qualities. He was also superb when I saw him in the Emirates Cup against Benfica last year."