Arsenal in Action: Ireland 0-0 England

Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott both featured for England in Dublin in quite an unmemorable game. Wilshere started the 0-0 draw, but was substituted in 66th minute while Walcott played eight minutes after being substituted on in the 82nd minute.

The game was a typical end of season affair, with both sides showing little attacking flair. The hosts went closest in the first-half, with Ipswich striker Daryl Murphy forcing a good save out of England 'keeper Joe Hart, which incorrectly resulted in the awarding of a goal kick and not a corner. Murphy also mistimed a header when in a great position. England had more chances in the second half, with Wayne Rooney mis-controlling a Jordan Henderson pass when through on goal. Stoke's Jon Walters also had chances, the best being a shot saves by Hart. Late England substitute Ross Barkley blazed over the bar with his first touch, but by the end no team could find a breakthrough.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere looked to be one of the shining lights in what was a dull England performance. Playing just in front of the defenders, in the deepest midfield position for England, Wilshere was able to put in some good forward passes and make some positive runs. He looked one of England's sharpest players, despite having around a week's less rest than some of his team-mates after playing in last Saturday's FA Cup final victory. He was partly let down by his team-mates as his good attacking play was nott really continued or converted. His substitution in the 66th minute was partly undeserved as he had played well up to that point. It was overall a good performance from Wilshere, especially when compared to some of his England team mates. Theo Walcott also featured as a late substitute. His pace could have been used earlier in the match to influence a very slow game, so in that sense he was misused by manager Roy Hodgson. He didn't really feature on the pitch during his eight minute cameo appearance, maybe posing the question whether he will play against Slovenia next weekend.

Apart from the two current Arsenal players appearing in the match, a few a Arsenal targets also played. Manchester United defender, and long term Arsenal target, Chris Smalling was arguably England's best defender in the match, making some early blocks and clearances as well as some well timed tackles to deny the Irish strikers. He started the match along with Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling, who has frequently been linked to Arsenal since his infamous BBC interview two months ago. He failed to perform to the best of his ability, both down the wings where he started the match and through the centre where he played after a second half formation change. From the beginning to the end of his time on the pitch, Sterling was booed by the Irish fans, probably in relation to his ongoing Liverpool transfer saga. This looked to have slightly effected his performance, which was already poor by his standards.

Although the game was just a friendly, it meant a lot for both sides. It's almost a derby match for both sides, and it's also the first time that England have played in Dublin in 20 years. Both sides have Euro 2016 qualifiers up next, with Ireland playing Scotland in an important match in the tightest qualifying group. England go to Slovenia next, aiming to take another step towards qualification for France 2016 and trying to stretch their unbeaten run since the World Cup to ten games.