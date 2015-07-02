Watford enter race for Davide Zappacosta

Watford are reportedly contemplating a bid for promising Italian right-back David Zappacosta, following a successful summer at the European under-21 Championships.

The Premier League newboys are the latest club to be linked with the defender, alongside Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as they attempt to bolster their squad ahead of their first campaign in England’s top division since relegation in 2007.

The 23-year-old is in demand following a lucrative season with an Atlanta side that narrowly avoided relegation from Serie A, making 29 league appearances last term after three successive years on loan with Avellino.

Zappacosta managed to find the net three times last campaign, all coming in a 33 day spell as he opened the scoring against Genoa, Chievo and Fiorentina respectively. Despite creating 17 chances for his team-mates, the former Sora youngster record a solitary assist, coming against the latter in what is renowned to be his most impressive performance of the domestic season.

The Italy under-21 side came calling earlier last month, as Luigi Di Biagio announced his provisional squad for the tournament. Controversy surrounded the manager’s team selection ensuing a defeat to Sweden in their opening game, but his full-back remained an ever present in this side with convincing performances against Portugal and England under his belt.

Watford's Italian connection could get stronger

The Hornets’ Italian connection has been a famously strong one since the arrival of the Puzzos as owners in 2012. The family have brought in an influx of foreign talent due to their relationship with Udinese and Granada, most recently the permanent signing of Matej Vydra after two largely prosperous loan spells in Hertfordshire.

The acquisition of the full-back would be Quique Sanchez Flores’ second transfer since his arrival, succeeding Slavisa Jokanovic in June. The Golden Boys will be looking at improvements on current right-backs Lloyd Doyley and Juan Carlos Paredes, with the latter receiving criticism in regards to his defensive capabilities.

Zappacosta would certainly rival the duo for a starting berth, with his talent as an attacking force just as impressive as his defensive skills. His crossing ability could prove dividends for club captain Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo as they look to make an impression against some of the bigger teams, following their ineffable seasons in the Championship.

The defender’s work rate was on show in the Czech Republic this summer, overlapping Domenico Berardi throughout the competition. This trait will complement the expected system, comprising of three at the back with a five man midfield ahead of them. Ikechi Anya and Parades are usually deployed on the flanks as wing-backs, able to protect the defense whilst providing opportunities for the strikers.

A new right-back is clearly on the agenda with Granada’s Allan Nyom also being strongly linked with Watford. The club have already announced the signings of Vydra, Sebastian Prodl and Giedrius Arlauskis alongside a contract extension for Gabriele Angella.