Should Cambiasso stay with the Foxes?

The 2014/15 season dragged Leicester City fans through an emotional rollercoaster, beating Manchester United 5-3 in that incredible November fixture; enduring 140 days stuck at the foot of the Premier League; and finally pulling off the greatest escape in the top division's history. There has been, however, a consistence of class, elegance and pure magic: Esteban Cambiasso.

Signing at the King Power Stadium in August following the end of his reign at Inter Milan, the Argentine midfielder proved to be one of the most successful free transfers, as recognised by Sky Sports in their 'Top 10 Bosman transfers' list. Cambiasso's home debut saw him net against Manchester United, levelling the score at 3-3 and paving the way for the Foxes' incredible turnaround.

This strike created an immediate connection with the Leicester faithful, which is one of the factors of the club Cambiasso is likely to consider. The fans worshipped Cuchu throughout his time at the club, falling in love with every diagonal ball, perplexed by his composure even at the most dangerous of times, inspired by his determination to win. The King Power is even known to have been literally shaking when City score, and Esteban undoubtedly would not find it an easy task to say goodbye to an atmosphere like that.

Should the Argentine look elsewhere?

A major factor in the free agent's decision is the controversial sacking of Nigel Pearson. He (Cambiasso) has made it no secret that Pearson's determination to gain his signature was paramount in his decision to join, and with Pearson having been relieved of his duties, Cambiasso may feel the experience will not be as special a second time around. The club was seen by many as moving in a great direction, with Pearson captaining the ship towards top 10 finishes and the dream of silverware. Now, City are in a period of disorientation, and the direction of the club is unclear. Would Cambiasso be in the right mind to get out whilst he can?

Many Leicester fans have suggested the solution of making Cambiasso manager of the club, which would be ideal, though the midfielder does not have his coaching badges as of yet, and his agent (his brother) has stated he is not interested in a coaching role. When inspiring a team to a 14th-place finish after an abysmal run of form, and gaining praise from the Premier League's top pundits, who can blame him for wanting to continue playing when he still has the ability to achieve success?

This ability, however, may be compromised due to Cambiasso's age. The 34-year-old turns 35 in August, and although he made the defiant statement that 'nobody is faster than the ball,' - a claim he backed up on the pitch - he may find it easier to find success in a team somewhere familiar, in a hot country being able to relax during his last years of playing.

However, joining a newly-promoted Premier League team which he most likely had never heard of, was not the easy option. Cambiasso's character on and off the field demonstrates his determination to succeed and enjoy his football. Whatever decision he makes, it will not be the easy one.

Could he stay?

What is providing Leicester fans with hope is the Argentine showing no interest in moves to West Ham or fellow Midlanders, Aston Villa. It suggests that if the fan's hero is going to stay in England, it will be at Leicester. A man of loyalty, Cambiasso's special relationship with the club and the supporters is something that will always remain with the Argentine, and though his contract has ended, he could still believe his future remains with the Foxes.

For any footballer, the lure of sitting back with a large pay packet to see out what remains of your footballing career abroad in the sun is appealing. But, Cuchu isn't just any old footballer. He inspired the Greatest Escape in Premier League history, hauling the Foxes from the foot of the table to euphoria, and still wants more success.

Cambiasso's decision will be one of the toughest he has had to face. He could see his time at the blues as job-done, and moving onto a new experience. However, the club is now changing, and could be almost as much of a new experience as playing anywhere else. At City, he knows the players, staff, and has a wonderful relationship with the fans, yet the club is still moving into a new era; an era that could be just the one he is looking for.