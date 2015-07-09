Arteta signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract at Arsenal, despite not playing since November. The Spanish midfielder has penned a new one-year contract to keep him at the Emirates beyond his 34th birthday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced on the team's website that Arteta had extended his contract and he "will stay with us [Arsenal] for one more year". Arteta's time with the Gunners was set to have expired last week, but this new deal means it will expire next summer.

The ex-Everton and Rangers midfielder hasn't played since ankle injuries forced him to have surgery on the injured area.

Arteta may find it difficult to reclaim his spot

In Arteta's injury fuelled absence, Arsenal discovered a new midfield partnership in Francois Coquelin and Santi Cazorla. Both were in such good form towards the end of last season that both were virtually unstoppable from the team.

Both Coquelin and Cazorla were voted into the VAVEL Arsenal Team of the Season, which doesn't bode well for Arteta as he looks to win back his place in the team. Even manager Arsene Wenger admitted that it will take a lot to drop the pair, saying Arteta will "contribute more" but "it will be a battle".

Wenger still recognises that Arteta can bring a lot to the team with his "experience" and "leadership qualities" though. This may mean that Arteta has a lesser role on the pitch than he has had in recent years. This is due to the emergence of Coquelin, as well as the presence of Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Cazorla. However, he will still be an important figure off the pitch when it comes to boosting morale amongst other players.

The news of this new contract for Arteta is not unexpected, despite him saying in April that he will not sign a new contract until he is fully fit again. There were rumours of a return to Spain for Arteta, which have proven untrue.