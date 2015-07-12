Top Five: Celebrity Arsenal fans
Actor Colin Firth spotted at the Emirates.

Since Arsenal was founded in 1886 the club has gained a huge following of fans that come from far and wide to support the club. In the year 2005 it was estimated that Arsenal had a fanbase of around 27 million but, now in 2015, that number has just kept rising. In and amongst the common fans there are many celebrity fans of the North London giants and, in this article, we will look at five of the biggest celebrity Arsenal fans.

1. Jamie Ward

During the course of England's most prestigious tennis tournament, the public discovered that Wimbledon surprise package Jamie Ward is a massive Arsenal fan. Ward has said that his win at Wimbledon was even better than Arsenal winning back-to-back FA Cups and, while Ward is a huge Arsenal fan, some of the Arsenal team are also fans of Jamie Ward; none more so than Kieran Gibbs, who was at Wimbledon to watch Ward take on Vasek Popisil.

2. Ian Poulter

When you think of all the famous names that support Arsenal you cannot really look beyond lifelong Arsenal fan, and golfing world number 28, Ian Poulter. Poulter has been spotted at the Emirates on a number of occasions. Even when he is doing what he does best, Poulter still finds time to show his allegiance to Arsenal as he has had his bag adorned with the Arsenal colours on a few occasions. Also, who could forget the advert for Puma that Ian Poulter and Freddie Ljungberg did together a while back? He notoriously wore an Arsenal jersey at the Abu Dhabi Championship, which caused uproar in the world of golf but this show his loyalty to Arsenal.