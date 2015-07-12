Arsenal Ladies 1-3 Liverpool Ladies: Early goals do the damage in Women's Super League clash

A week after England’s unbelievable achievement in Canada, the heroic Lionesses returned to their respective clubs and Fara Williams continued where she left off against Germany last Saturday. Williams struck in the ninth minute and assisted Becky Easton in the 16th, leaving Arsenal chasing the game early on, whilst looking to overcome a seven point gap left by Chelsea earlier in the day after their win against Bristol.

Pedro Martinez Losa made a host of changes to the Arsenal team which included new signings Dominique Jannsen and Marta Corredera, who signed from SGS Essen and Barcelona respectively. Leah Williamson came in for Lianne Sanderson, who departed Arsenal after two spells at the club where she witnessed 13 successful years. Carla Humphrey replaced Chioma Ubogagu in attack with Victoria Losada dropping into midfield, leaving Natalia Pablos Sanchon to settle for a place on the bench.

Quick Liverpool start puts Arsenal in tough position

It ended 3-3 in the previous meeting between the two sides, but it didn’t look like it was going to end like that this time round with Liverpool coming quickly out of the blocks. The visitors could have taken the lead after five minutes when a powerful surging run from Asisat Oshoala led to the 20-year-old Nigerian just sliding the ball narrowly wide of Emma Byrne’s goal. The Gunners didn't learn from this and, four minutes later, Liverpool were ahead. An unbelievable strike from one of England’s best players at the Women’s World Cup in Canada, Fara Williams, looped over Byrne’s head and into the top corner from 18-yards.

Shortly after, Arsenal were undone yet again. A precise corner from Williams caught the Arsenal defence snoozing as Becky Easton somehow managed to get ahead of two defenders and nod past an unfortunate Emma Byrne. Liverpool had silenced the packed Arsenal crowd at Meadow Park and were completely dominating. The Gunners were struggling to find the tempo that we’ve seen so often this season and were being completely outplayed by the visitors.

Arsenal did go close in the 30th minute, however and maybe should have been back in this game. Vicky Losada skipped past a number of Liverpool challenges only to release Danielle Carter, who somehow lost concentration and rolled her shot wide of the post. Carter’s frustration was evident as she picked up the games first booking three minutes later after following through on goalscorer Easton.

Arsenal grew into the half as it came to a close and were unlucky to not be back in the game on the stroke of half-time, after Carla Humphrey’s driven shot from 10-yards was well saved by Libby Stout in the Liverpool goal.

Pedro Martinez Losa began the second half by ringing the changes. Midfielder Jade Bailey was replaced by Natalia Pablos Sanchon, whilst scorer in the previous game against Bristol, Chioma Ubogagu, came on for Carla Humphrey. The changes certainly seemed to boost the Gunners, but they still lacked that end product that they desired. Liverpool should of had a third when new Arsenal signing, Marta Corredera, showed why strikers aren’t very good defenders when she made a hash of clearing Asisat Oshoala’s overhead kick.

Arsenal’s attacking incentive was soon rewarded in the 63rd minute when Spanish substitute Natalia Pablos Sanchon scored an absolute beauty. The striker somehow managed to take Jemma Rose’s long punt on the volley striking it over the helpless Stout.

Pablos Sanchon's goal certainly boosted Arsenal and they began to throw bodies forward and Chioma Ubogagu found herself unmarked in the area, but could only strike at Stout in the Liverpool goal. A huge let off for the visitors as the game started to become stretched.

The game was soon taken out of Arsenal’s hands in the 87th minute when Asisat Oshoala lifted the ball over a stranded Emma Byrne after a lovely lofted pass from Natasha Dowie. Game over for the Gunners.

A difficult game for the Gunners boss and much to ponder, as it was a relatively must win game for the Gunners. The gap at the top of the league is now seven, with Arsenal Ladies back in action against Birmingham next Sunday.

What they said:

Pedro Martinez Losa (Arsenal Manager) told BBC 5 Live, “We started the game not at our best level and Liverpool did well. Coming back from 2-0 is difficult.”

“We did well in the second half and had chances to tie the game. It looks like we should have had a penalty, but i’d prefer to double-check first; We need to start with better intensity.”

Matt Beard (Liverpool Manager) told BBC 5 Live, “I’m pleased with the performance- we could have gone 3-0 up. We showed great character, Arsenal caused us problems in the second half- they're a good side.”

“We dug deep defensively and did enough to win it; We’re taking one game at a time. It’ll be a good second half of the season.”