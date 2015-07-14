The task ahead for Claudio Ranieri

With less than a month until Leicester City's first game of the 2015/16 season at home to Sunderland, the club have finally appointed a new manager in Italian, Claudio Ranieri.

The Foxes' Great Escape late last season gave hope back to all City fans, pulling off a miracle to state that the Blues were here to stay in the Premier League. However, what the Escape also highlighted is that for the most part of the season, the Foxes were unable to compete with the big dogs.

Leicester need to strengthen all over the ptich

The vast majority of games in which City lost they were deemed unlucky, and the fact their losses were not by more than two goals, and controversial refereeing decisions often going against them vouched for that. What must be considered, however, is that against teams such as Sunderland, Stoke City and Hull, Leicester's squad - particularly in midfield - were made to look ordinary, and if the Foxes' wish is to progress in the league, these are the teams they should be overpowering. To do so, a number of areas need to be strengthened.

Leicester's defence was massively boosted by the arrival of German giant, Robert Huth, towards the end of the season. His wealth of experience limited the number of mistakes made at the back which had plagued the club's results before his introduction. Christian Fuchs has also provided some top-flight experience from his time at Schalke 04, being able to cover last year's Young Player and Players' Player of the Year, Jeffrey Schlupp.

A change in style may be needed

A criticism of Leicester's defence is that it could be too old to keep up with the fast, intense play of the Premier League, with the 3 regular defencers in Leicester's 3-5-2 formation of the latter half of the season last year. Yet, Ranieri may opt for a more traditional four defenders, and Liam Moore - a player out of favour under Nigel Pearson - provides some youth with great potential which Ranieri could look to exploit.

The main area Ranieri should look to improve is City's midfield. Achieving the signature of Esteban Cambiasso for a second season could be a huge coup for the club. His vast experience and history with Ranieri at Inter Milan could be hugely beneficial to the centre of the park.

With Matty James out injured, only Danny Drinkwater, Andy King and Dean Hammond are current options, and with only a season each of full Premier League experience under their belts, Cambiasso, and one or two more midfielders or wingers - where options are very limited - would set up a midfield able to dominate games and end the season maybe even higher than 14th position.

The Foxes must find a way to put the ball in the net

Leicester's strike force has, at times, been found wanting. In a league where chances will not come by the shed load, the Foxes have been guilty of not taking advantage of the occasion. A forward with the instinct to net 12, 13 or 14 league goals is something Leicester could really do with - could Japanese international, Shinji Okazaki be the answer? With a healthy 12 goals for Mainz last year in the Bundesliga, Okazaki provides that goalscoring edge City have been missing.

Andrej Kramaric has also expressed his determination to find the net this coming season. With Jamie Vardy's performances being recognised by Roy Hodgson, Leonardo Ulloa chipping in and perhaps another striker coming in, a welcome headache could be in the reckoning for Ranieri.

Contrasting managerial styles

The biggest challenge Ranieri will face is finding a way to beat teams with the squad he has. Under Nigel Pearson, the players' energetic, spirited performances were down to them playing for a manager who encouraged them to never stop believing in their abilities. Pearson was a very hands-on leader, holding close relationships with his players - numerous of whom have complimented Pearson for being the best man-manager they have played under.

Compare this to Ranieri, whose career consists of short stays at numerous different teams, and is known for his insistence to play attractive football. His management style juxtaposes Pearson's, and it appears he has a task on his hands to convince his players to buy into it. As of now, Pearson's backroom staff have remained at the club and so building relationships with the players and coaches may not be too difficult. He must act fast though, as that opening fixture at the King Power is edging ever closer.