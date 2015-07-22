Liverpool's vice-captain options: who should take the role?

Since Jordan Henderson was promoted from his vice-captaincy role to become the full-time captain for Liverpool, the club is in need for a new man to take on Henderson's old role.

It would be a privilege for anyone of the current Liverpool's to take on the vice-captain role, but realistically, there are probably only three or four viable candidates.

There have been numerous reports recently that James Milner could be in contention for the vice-captaincy, but there are also several other Liverpool players who might be worthy of being the number two to the skipper.

Leading from the back

Martin Skrtel is one of the favourites to be vice-captain, given his wealth of experience. Having signed a new contract recently, the Slovakian is a loyal servant to the club.

Joining way back in 2008, he is one of the club's longest serving players out of everyone in the current squad and he has nearly made 300 appearances for Liverpool.

Martin Skrtel is arguably the Reds' best centre back and has been a key player for Liverpool for several seasons. Added to that the fact that Skrtel has had options to move elsewhere, but has instead committed himself to the club. Clearly, Skrtel is a man who loves the club, as much as the fans do - which would make him a plenty good enough option for the role.

Another defender who is line for the role of vice-captain is Mamadou Sakho. After a nervy start to his Liverpool career, the French centre back has started to show fans why they paid £18 million for him, establishing himself as a key player at the back for club.

With him in the side, Liverpool have a more positive record, winning more games and conceding less goals, showing why he is such an important player in the team despite some having concerns over his ability on the ball.

Sakho was also the youngest ever player to captain his former club, Paris Saint Germain, when he was just 17, so he would have no problem with the vice-captain role and the added pressure that comes with it.

Commanding from the centre

As mentioned before, Milner is the favourite candidate to be named the new vice-captain of Liverpool. The former Manchester City midfielder took a wage cut to join the club, and hopes to develop his game more in his preferred position - central midfield.

So far, he has impressed by scoring two goals on the Reds' pre-season tour of the Far East and Austrlia and he has showed how composed he can be in midfield alongside Henderson.

He has bags of experience and looks likely to be the man playing alongside the captain for most of the coming season.

The England midfielder joined Liverpool on a free and has soon settled into the club. The fans have already noticed that the club have signed a gem of a player that could help to try and fill the huge void that Steven Gerrard left behind.

Who should be the new vice-captain?

Of course, any of the three players would be worthy of being the new vice-captain of Liverpool - and they all bring plenty of quality and experience in their own right.

Despite Milner being the favourite, perhaps Skrtel should arguably be the new vice-captain. He has dedicated seven years of his career to this club and is approaching his 300th appearance. He has also stayed loyal to the club when others have come calling, added to the fact he is a first-team regular - and he could be the perfect man to stand in for Henderson.