Wilshere ruled out for two months with another troublesome injury

A hairline fracture in Jack Wilshere's left ankle will rule him out for up to two months, meaning he will miss the beginning of the Premier League season and the final two Euro 2016 qualifiers for England. The injury was sustained in training on Saturday, one day before Arsenal's 1-0 Community Shield victory over Chelsea.

The injury comes on the same ankle that required surgery last season and left Wilshere out for five months. He recovered by the end of the campaign and managed to play the final six games, including part of the FA Cup final win over Aston Villa. Wilshere began to recapture his form in those games he scored against West Brom in the Premier League, a goal that was later voted Goal of the Season, and he scored twice and was voted Man of the Match for England against Slovenia.

Long line of injuries for Jack with Sánchez close to a return

Wilshere has had trouble with his ankles before. Both have been on the operating table and he has been out of action for Arsenal ten times since his debut due to troublesome ankle injuries. His worst was a stress fracture on his right ankle in 2011, that left him out of action for a devastating 15 months.

In his press conference before the West Ham match, Arséne Wenger said Jack was unlucky as the incident in training that saw him get injured was "purely accidental". Wenger also reiterated his faith in Wilshere and believes that he will play with the same "confidence and desire" when he returns from injury.

Wilshere joins Tomas Rosicky and Danny Welbeck as the players out for West Ham, but Alexis Sánchez could return. Despite only returning to training this week, Wenger publicly stated that he will decide sometime during the weekend as to whether or not the Chilean forward will feature at some stage against the Hammers.