Score Newcastle - Southampton in EPL 2015 (2-2)

Full Time: Newcastle United 2-2 Southampton

94' Mane again! The winger waltzes past Coloccini again, but his curling strike rolls just wide of the left post.

92' Great block! Mane darts into the penalty area and flicks the ball past Coloccini, however his subsequent effort on goal is brilliantly blocked by Jack Colback.

90' Five minutes to be added on at the end of the game. Can either side find a winner?

81' Newcastle substitution: De Jong replaces Wijnaldum

79' Shane Long latches onto a wonderful cross from Tadic to head the ball into the top left corner of Newcastle's goal!

GOAL!!! Shane Long makes it 2-2!

78' Yellow card: Mitrovic (Newcastle United)

77' Newcastle substitution: Mitrovic replaces Cisse

75' Close! Pelle controls the ball on the left of the penalty area before volleying into the side netting.

68' Newcastle substitution: Tiote replaces the injured Anita

68' Anita has been stretchered off with a suspected back injury.

64' Southampton substitution: Jay Rodriguez is replaced by Shane Long

58' Newcastle United are stuggling to keep hold of the ball at the moment.

54' Yellow card: Jack Colback (Newcastle United)

47' Wijnaldum marks his Premier League debut with a goal! The Dutch international heads the ball into the top left corner of the net, after a swift counter attack from the Magpies.

GOAL! Wijnaldum gives Newcastle the lead!

46' Fantastic save! How did he save that? Tim Krul denies a Yoshida header from point blank range!

45' Southampton substitution: Cedric is replaced by Cuco Martina

45' We're underway for the second half at St James' Park!

Half Time: Newcastle 1-1 Southampton

42' A lucky but deserved goal for the Magpies! A deflected cross from the left of the penatly loops over Stekelenburg in the Southampton goal and falls to Cisse, who comfortably chests the ball into the net.

GOAL!! Cisse draws Newcastle level!!

37' Off the line! A Wijnaldum corner kick from the left is whipped into Coloccini on the centre of the penalty. The centre back controls the ball, before volleying the ball goalward; however, the man on the line, Davis, reacts well to clear the ball.

30' Newcastle have reacted well to going behind, but have yet to test Stekelenburg in the Southampton goal.

24' Great header! The Italian rises highest at the back post from a Cedric cross, and beautifully heads the ball into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

GOAL! Pelle gives Southampton the lead!!

18' Good effort! A long range strike from Tadic forces Krul into a smart save at his right post. Very lively start to the game!

16' Chance! Cedric comes close! The full back latches onto a through ball from Tadic on the right side of the penalty area, but his subsequent effort on goal is well saved by Krul.

12' Yellow card: Cedric (Southampton)

6' Chance! A fantastic counter attack led by Sissoko culminates in the attacking midfielder laying the ball off to Wijnaldum on the edge of the penalty area. The subsusequent first time effort on goal from the Dutch international is however, well blocked by Davis.

2' Obertan wins a fee kick on the left hand side of the penalty area. However, the subsequent delivery from Wijnaldum is a poor one, and is comfortably collected by Stekelenburg.

KICK OFF

Newcastle starting XI: Krul, Janmaat, Mbemba, Coloccini, Haidara, Anita, Colback, Sissoko, Wijnaldum, Obertan, Cisse.

Southampton starting XI: Stekelenburg, Cédric, Fonte, Yoshida, Targett, Wanyama, S. Davis, Tadić, Mané, Rodriguez, Pellè.

Newcastle team news: Riviere, Dummett, Cabella, Good and Tiote are all out, however captain Coloccini could be fit to start.

Southampton team news: Both Jordy Clasie and Shane Long remain doubts for today's game while Gardos, Bertrand, Forster, and Ramirez are all sidelined with long term injuries.

Another player who could be set to make his first Premier League appearance for Southampton today is loanee, Steven Caulker. The towering defender joined on a season long loan from QPR at the end of July, and will be hoping that his performances throughout the season will warrant a permanent stay at St Mary's Stadium.

Similarly to last summer, Southampton have again allowed one of their star men leave the club. After an exceptional 2014/15 season, Morgan Schneiderlin left the club for Man Utd for a reported £27 million. The Saints however, have moved quickly to replace the Frenchman, snapping up the highly rated Jordy Clasie from Feyenoord.

Unlike the Magpies, Southampton enjoyed a hugely successful 2014/15 Premier League campaign. Despite selling a number of key players last summer, including Adam Lallana, Ricky Lambert and Dejan Lovren, the Saints improved upon their first season back in the top flight with a seventh place finish.

Arguably the club's most impressive piece of business this summer however, was the £13 million signing of Dutch international, Georginio Wijnaldum. The 24-year-old is a regular in the Holland national team and last season, as captain of PSV Eindhoven, led his club to their first Eredivisie title since 2008.

As well as signing Mitrovic, Newcastle also completed a move for another Anderlecht player. Young defender, Chancel Mbemba also signed for a reported £8 million at the end of July.

After struggling to find a consistent source of goals last season, McClaren has paid £15 million to bring Serbian prodigy, Aleksander Mitrovic to the club. The forward was seen as the ideal man to lead the line at St James' Park this season, due to his impressive goal-scoring rate of a goal every other game for his former employers, Anderlecht.

Last season's disappointments have heralded much needed change at St James' Park. The club appointed former England manager Steve McClaren as their new coach in June, and wasted no time in giving him the funds to strengthen the squad.

Newcastle United fans will be hoping for a strong start to the new season, after a very difficult 2015/15 campaign. The Magpies narrowly staved off relegation, largely due to their form prior to Alan Pardew's resignation in January. Under interim manager John Carver, Newcastle astonishingly went on an eight game losing streak between March and the start of May; a run which included defeat at the hands of rivals, Sunderland.

St James' Park will play host to its first Premier League game of the 2015/16 season today:

Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of today's English Premier League meeting between Newcastle United and Southampton.