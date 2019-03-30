Southampton FC

Tottenham have endured a poor September which has seen manager Mauricio Pochettino receive criticism amid an unsettled dressing room and a collection of woeful performances,...
Tottenham have endured a poor September which has seen manager Mauricio Pochettino receive criticism amid an unsettled dressing room and a collection of woeful performances,...
Spurs host the Saints on Saturday afternoon and will be under severe pressure to recover their poor form since starting the new season. ...
Bournemouth have risen to third in the table after Callum Wilson's stoppage-time sealer, adding to Nathan Ake's headed opener and Harry Wilson's ...
Follow along for Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kic...
AFC Bournemouth will make the short 31-mile trip to St Mary's on Friday night to face the Saints....
Sheffield United look to maintain a perfect record at home against Southampton when the two sides clash Saturday at Bramall Lane....
Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram has warned other teams in the Premier League about the dangers the Blades pose....
Despite failing to win since the start of the season, Solskjaer is encouraged by his United team....
Liverpool followed their sixth Champions League crown with a fourth European Super Cup title against Chelsea in Istanbul. The Reds now have anoth...
Three strikes in less than fifteen minutes earned Clarets win...
The Clarets recorded a 3-0 victory over Southampton to start the season with a bang...
Burnley kick start their 2019/20 Premier League season against Southampton at Turf Moor on Saturday ...
West Ham have finished their home season on a high by beating Southampton by three goals to nil....
Southampton twice let the lead slip in a pulsating encounter against Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium. ...
At his pre-match media briefing, Jurgen Klopp spoke of Salah, van Dijk and Southampton...
The Egyptian forward was heavily involved in Liverpool's winner on Sunday afternoon despite not getting on the scoresheet again. ...
The Brighton goalkeeper talked about mistakes and reflected on the game....
Brighton got back to league duties after the international break with a defeat at home to Southampton....
The Saints host Spurs as both sides look to get their domestic campaigns back on track. ...
Quotes from Ralph Hasenhuttl's press conference following Southampton's late loss to Cardiff City at St Mary's. ...