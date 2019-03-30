AFC Bournemouth will make the short 31-mile trip to St Mary's on Friday night to face the Saints....

Follow along for Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kic...

Bournemouth have risen to third in the table after Callum Wilson's stoppage-time sealer, adding to Nathan Ake's headed opener and Harry Wilson's ...

Spurs host the Saints on Saturday afternoon and will be under severe pressure to recover their poor form since starting the new season. ...

Tottenham have endured a poor September which has seen manager Mauricio Pochettino receive criticism amid an unsettled dressing room and a collection of woeful performances,...

Sheffield United vs Southampton: Blades return from the international break to host Saints John Lupo Sheffield United look to maintain a perfect record at home against Southampton when the two sides clash Saturday at Bramall Lane....

John Lundstram: "Teams need to worry about us" Joel Roberts Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram has warned other teams in the Premier League about the dangers the Blades pose....

Manchester United "heading in the right direction," claims Solskjaer Joshua Dawson Despite failing to win since the start of the season, Solskjaer is encouraged by his United team....

Super Cup success for Liverpool ahead of trip to St Mary's Ben Lockett Liverpool followed their sixth Champions League crown with a fourth European Super Cup title against Chelsea in Istanbul. The Reds now have anoth...

Burnley 3-0 Southampton: Dyche's men run riot on opening weekend Jonny Bentley The Clarets recorded a 3-0 victory over Southampton to start the season with a bang...

West Ham United 3-0 Southampton FC: Arnautović brace helps the Hammers stay in top half race Alan Rzepa West Ham have finished their home season on a high by beating Southampton by three goals to nil....

Southampton 3-3 Bournemouth: Saints clinch safety in six-goal thriller Ewan Kingsbury Southampton twice let the lead slip in a pulsating encounter against Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium. ...

Salah hits back at critics after another telling contribution Leanne Prescott The Egyptian forward was heavily involved in Liverpool's winner on Sunday afternoon despite not getting on the scoresheet again. ...

Mathew Ryan: Seagulls were punished for their mistakes Adam Stenning The Brighton goalkeeper talked about mistakes and reflected on the game....

Brighton 0-1 Southampton: Seagulls stunned by The Saints Adam Stenning Brighton got back to league duties after the international break with a defeat at home to Southampton....