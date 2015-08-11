Torino still interested in Hull's Hernandez

Serie A club Torino are still keen on signing Hull City striker Abel Hernandez.

The Uruguayan international joined Hull last summer and made 25 appearances as they were relegated to the Championship.

He failed to replicate the goalscoring form he showed at Palermo with just four Premier League goals.

A drawn-out transfer process

Torino have found it difficult to strike a deal with Tigers after they were unwilling to lower their asking price.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, after failing to agree a deal to bring him in on loan, Torino are set to make Hull's asking price of €8m.

During his previous spell in Italy with Palermo he managed 31 goals in 111 games between 2009 and 2010. He first joined Palermo from Penarol in the Uruguayan League where he played just eight games and scored three goals.

Before his move to Penarol he played for Central Espanol where he scored nine goals in 30 games.

Impressive form for his nation

He has played for the Uruguayan national team since 2008 and has impressive strike rate of one goal every two games after scoring nine in 18.

He featured in the Olympics in 2012 where played all three games against UAE, Senegal and Great Britain. He also played in the Confederations Cup where scored a hat-trick in the his only game against Tahiti. In the 2014 World Cup he came off the bench twice, first against Costa Rica in the Group stage and then against Colombia in the Round of 16.

Summer exodus at the KC Stadium

Should he leave he will be the 18th player to leave Hull City this summer. The notable players who have left are Robbie Brady, Dame N'Doye, James Chester, Paul McShane, Stephen Quinn, Liam Rosenior, Paul McShane, Tom Ince, Yannick Sagbo and Maynor Figueroa.

Hull began their Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Tonight they are in Capital One Cup action at Accrington Stanley.