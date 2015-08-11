Ajax keeper Jasper Cillessen denies any contact with Louis van Gaal

Ajax goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has denied of any conversations with Manchester United manager Louis van Gaaal over as potential summer move to Old Trafford.

De Gea linked with Real Madrid move

For most of the summer transfer window, David de Gea has been rumoured to be on his way to Real Madrid, but neither club have come to an agreement over a possible deal for the Spanish shotstopper.

United have recently brought in Argentinian number one Sergio Romero on a free transfer from Italian club Sampdoria, and after leaving de Gea out of the weekends 1-0 win over Spurs, it makes you wonder if he will be a United player by the end of the transfer window.

Cillessen has not spoken with van Gaal

Cillessen has been a strong target to join United, but the Dutch keeper has denied that the pair have communicated about any possible move this summer. He said that he has "read that this weekend" that he has "spoken with Van Gaal, but the last time" he "did was during the Sports Gala late last year." Cillessen says that his "management has heard nothing."

However, Ajax manager Frank de Boer has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in his number one, but has expressed his desire in keeping the player and has reiterated that it will be tough for United to get the player.

De Boer said that Ajax "will fight against him leaving at this stage" and "Jasper is getting more expensive" in every week that a bid is not made for him.

United have today included David de Gea in their UEFA Champions League squad and are determined to keep him, unless Madrid come in at the right price, but with Victor Valdes likely to depart Manchester, van Gaal may have to get in touch with Cillessen about a move to Old Trafford.