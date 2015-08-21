Bolton Wanderers - Nottingham Forest preview: Trotters go in search of first win

Bolton Wanderers host Nottingham Forest this Saturday looking for their first win this season.

The Trotters were held to a goalless draw by Derby County on the opening day before they suffered away defeats to Middlesbrough and MK Dons.

Forest have not fared much better; after losing their opening game to Brighton they beat Rotherham United 2-1 last Saturday but in midweek were held to goalless draw by Charlton Athletic.

Nottingham Forest have spent most of the week battling to keep Michail Antonio. The highly-rated winger has been subject to interest from several clubs including local rivals Derby County, who had a bid turned down on Tuesday.

The game also takes on an extra level of interest as Forest Dougie Freedman faces his former club.

Team news

Freedman is not likely to play Antonio with his future in the balance. Kyle Ebecilio is likely to be on the bench with Henri Lansbury keeping his place in midfield after rejecting a move to Burnley.

Starts should also be given to forwards Jamie Ward and Dexter Blackstock.

For Bolton, Arsenal loanee Wellington Silva should be handed his debut, while Italian full-back Francesco Pisano may also be lined up to start for the home side.

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest are narrowly ahead of Bolton in terms of wins with 32 to Bolton's 31.

Forest have not suffered defeat to Bolton since 2001 when Rod Wallace scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 Bolton win.

Last time out Chris Burke scored a brace in a 4-1 Nottingham Forest win at the City Ground back in the February.

The managers

Ahead of the game, Bolton manager Neil Lennon has praised the club's new arrivals.

He was particularly confident about Silva, saying that the "highly thought-of" Arsenal youngster was looking "excited" and "happy" in his new surroundings.

“They think he may need some more game-time", he continued. ""Thankfully we’ve going to have the opportunity to give him that.

Nottingham Forest manager Freedman spoke of the importance of keeping midfielder Lansbury at the club.

"Henri’s (Lansbury) been fantastic, he’s a credit to this football club, to help us achieve points and I truly believe he’s an outstanding fella and an outstanding guy for what he’s doing."

He also praised the youngsters for their recent performances for the first team.

"Tyler Walker can be anything he wants to be in the game," he claimed. "Oliver Burke and Jorge Grant have a lot to work on. But they will do that, they will only get better.

"Ben Osborn has already proved he can do it; he has shown that last season. These lads are a real positive for us at the minute."