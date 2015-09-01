Fulham sign Wolves veteran Richard Stearman

Richard Stearman has completed a move to Fulham, with a fee thought to have been agreed around the range of £2million. The long-serving Wolves defender was at the club for six years, with the move confirmed by Kenny Jackett's side on Twitter.

£1million will be paid up front with a further £1million to be paid in add-ons, according to reports. His new side have confirmed a three-year contract, with the option for a further year.

Fans unhappy with Stearman departure

The move has completely shocked Wolves fans and a poll was conducted in local paper, The Express and Star. They reported that almost 6,000 fans had been polled, with a whopping 82% voting against selling the veteran.

Stearman has been at the club since 2008, after transferring from Midlands rivals, Leicester City. The former England under-21 international spent four years with the Foxes. The defender made 130 appearences in all competitions and scored 11 goals in the process. He also had a loan spell with Ipswich Town in 2013, making 15 appearances under former Wolves boss Mick McCarthy during his time at Portman Road.

After signing for Wolves in 2008 he has made a total of 186 appearances, and scored six goals. His honours include the Football League Championship during the 2008/2009 campaign as Wolves were promoted to the Premier League. He also won League One in 2014 as Wolves were crowned champions following successive relegations in the previous two seasons.

Wolves head coach Jackett stated that he is being sold for footballing reasons alone. Stearman had started every league game during 2015.

Van La Parra to remain due to Dicko injury

Meanwhile, Leeds United were apparently set to sign Wolves winger, Rajiv van La Parra but the deal is now apparently now off due to a serious injury to Nouha Dicko. Van La Parra's position though could be under threat as they have just brought in fellow winger Nathan Bryne from League One side, Swindon Town. Sheyi Ojo, also a winger has also been signed from Liverpool on loan for the whole season.